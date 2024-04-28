Arkies in the Beltway | Week of April 28, 2024

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of April 28, 2024. I'm Alex Thomas — Washington Correspondent at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — with your look at national politics and the Arkansans influencing the discussions.

After months of inaction and much talk on Capitol Hill, Congress finally passed an international aid package to assist Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the funding first, followed by the Senate three days later.

The package received strong bipartisan support in both chambers, including from members of Arkansas' congressional delegation.

One House committee chairman is seeking answers regarding the March 19 raid at Bryan Malinowski's home that led to the Little Rock airport executive director's death.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Steven Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, regarding the operation at Malinowski's west Little Rock residence and ATF procedures for executing search warrants.

A federal affidavit related to the search warrant of Malinowski's home states he had purchased more than 150 firearms and resold guns without a firearm dealer's license.

Malinowski, the executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, was shot in the head at least once during the raid. He died two days after the incident.

Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, requested the information after Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., asked the Ohioan to look into the case.

Two Arkansas lawmakers in the House of Representatives are anticipating months and years of discussions surrounding the future rebuild of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore.

Reps. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., and Steve Womack, R-Ark., are among the federal lawmakers whose committee work intersects with the response to the bridge collapse.

Crawford serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Womack leads the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee handling issues involving transportation, housing and urban development.

An Arkansan has joined President Joe Biden's reelection campaign as part of its communications team.

Adrienne Elrod, a Siloam Springs native, will work on the campaign as a senior adviser and spokesperson.

Elrod has built a resume with political experiences in Arkansas and Washington, D.C., including time with Hillary Clinton's two presidential campaigns.

