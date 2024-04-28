Benton County to expand center

BENTONVILLE — Benton County will start a project meant to help make its Central Communications office more attractive to prospective and current employees late this summer.

Robert McGowen, county administrator of public safety, told the county Quorum Court at its Committee of the Whole meeting April 16 the county is slated to start work on a remodeling, expansion and upgrade of its Central Communications office Sept. 9. Construction is scheduled to last about six weeks with an additional one to two weeks to install equipment.

County Judge Barry Moehring said expanding the Central Communications facility — located in the basement of the county Administration Building in Bentonville — will be part of a larger remodeling project for the building.

Construction for the larger building project has been budgeted at about $2.4 million, with about $1.6 million more budgeted for equipment for Central Communications, according to McGowen. The contract concerning the Central Communications expansion itself hasn’t been finalized, though McGowen estimated it would cost about $900,000.

McGowen said he believes the expansion project will help improve morale for Central Communications dispatchers and help the county retain them. Central Communications — a part of Benton County’s Division of Public Safety — has a total of 37 positions, 10 of which were vacant as of Wednesday.

McGowen said these vacancies cause instances where, if a dispatcher were to call in sick or go on vacation, another dispatcher who’s on call must come in to cover that shift. Full staffing would allow dispatchers to take time off without their shift being affected or the on-call roster being activated.

“We have individuals that are on call, and they are compensated for it, but there are individuals that, when they’re supposed to be off work, they would prefer to be off work and not be called in,” McGowen said. “The individuals want to be able to enjoy their time off, and we would like to be able to get to the point where we don’t have to have the on call if it can be avoided.”

McGowen said Benton County has been dealing with multiple vacant positions in Central Communications since the covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

He cited a spring 2023 study from the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch and the National Association of State 911 Administrators in stating the nationwide average vacancy rate in 911 centers from 2019 to 2022 was about 25%. He told the Quorum Court the county is doing everything it can to recruit employees to Central Communications.

Moehring, however, said Central Communications is staffed adequately in terms of serving the public. This means the public won’t notice the difference between the center’s current staffing levels and when it’s fully staffed.

PLANS TO EXPAND

McGowen said the current Central Communications office only has 1,318 square feet of dispatch floor space. There is no room for additional dispatch stations on top of the seven already in place. It also doesn’t have a break area dispatchers can use to get away from the dispatch floor.

The remodeling project will bring the facility up to 1,863 square feet of dispatch floor space and 10 operational dispatch stations, according to McGowen. However, the county has ordered the furniture for 12 dispatch stations to allow it to easily expand in the future if needed. Other features in the revamped center will include a soundproof break room, a larger kitchen area, a new restroom and shower area and sleeping quarters to allow dispatchers to stay at the facility — day or night — during emergencies and/or severe weather.

McGowen said he believes new dispatch centers that have been built in the county are more attractive to employees than what Central Communications has now. Bentonville and Rogers have both upgraded their dispatch facilities in the past four years.

Moehring said it’s important for dispatchers to be in a very comfortable and flexible space given the stressful nature of their job. The expansion project will allow the county to provide this in ways that Bentonville and Rogers have done.

Ronya Marveggio, Bentonville emergency communications manager, and Capt. John Hubbard of the Bentonville Police Department said via email Thursday their new 7,382-square-foot dispatch center went live in September 2019. It’s behind the Police Department — in which the former dispatch center had occupied about 600 square feet — with a dispatch room of 2,283 square feet.

Marveggio and Hubbard said retention for 911 telecommunications has always been difficult. They argued many people don’t understand the stress dispatchers deal with daily while trying to help people in need of fire, police or emergency medical services. These positions also require a lot of training and the people filling them are sometimes not adequately paid for all they do, they said.

“Many times, government leaders do not recognize the impact these employees have on our citizens’ public safety,” the pair said. “They no longer ‘just answer phones’ as stereotyped. They have to be quasi police officers, EMTs and firefighters. Now ‘answering the phone’ telecommunicators may deliver a baby, provide CPR instructions, walk a domestic battery victim through a violent moment or help organize resources for a lost child, among many other ‘duties as required.’”

Mark Baughman, communications coordinator for Rogers, said in an email Thursday Rogers’ new dispatch center was built about three years ago on the same campus as its Police Department and District Court. It has more than twice the dispatch floor space — at about 2,000 square feet, not including offices and other areas — as the previous center.

Baughman likewise said McGowen is correct about the retention issue dispatch centers around the country are facing.

“That has been an ongoing issue for years, with many centers being half-staffed or worse from what I understand,” Baughman said. “Without looking at numbers or stats, I believe our newer ‘state of the art’ facility, along with recent pay increases, have helped us hire and retain good employees. It doesn’t hurt that Rogers is a good place to work and live.”

McGowen also said although Central Communications was the “leader of the pack” for starting pay for area dispatch centers when it moved its rate to $19.25 per hour a couple of years ago, the department has since fallen behind. The average starting pay for dispatchers in Northwest Arkansas — including Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Springdale and Washington County — is now $20.23 per hour.

McGowen said he’s working on a plan to address the pay rate issue with no effect on the county general fund budget to present to the Quorum Court later this year.



