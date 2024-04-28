Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE WOMEN by Kristin Hannah. In 1965, a nursing student follows her brother to serve during the Vietnam War and returns to a divided America.

2. THE FAMILIAR by Leigh Bardugo. Luzia Cotado encounters dangers when her magic draws the attention of the disgraced secretary to Spain's king.

3. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who also is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

4. TOXIC PREY by John Sandford. The 34th book in the Prey series. Letty and Lucas must find an expert on tropical and infectious diseases before a virus becomes weaponized.

5. IRON FLAME by Rebecca Yarros. The second book in the Empyrean series. Violet Sorrengail's next round of training might require her to betray the man she loves.

6. TABLE FOR TWO by Amor Towles. A collection of six short stories based in New York City around the year 2000 and a novella set during the Golden Age of Hollywood.

7. JAMES by Percival Everett. A re-imagining of "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" shines a different light on Mark Twain's classic, revealing new facets of the character of Jim.

8. A FATE INKED IN BLOOD by Danielle L. Jensen. After the secret of her magic to repel attacks is revealed, Freya encounters dangerous tests by the gods.

9. HOUSE OF FLAME AND SHADOW by Sarah J. Maas. The third book in the Crescent City series. Bryce wants to return home while Hunt is trapped in Asteri's dungeons.

10. THE #1 LAWYER by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. A criminal defense attorney in Biloxi becomes the prime suspect in his wife's murder.

Nonfiction

1. SOMEHOW by Anne Lamott. Meditations and stories about the transformational power of love by the author of "Dusk, Night, Dawn" and "Bird by Bird."

2. THE ANXIOUS GENERATION by Jonathan Haidt. A co-author of "The Coddling of the American Mind" looks at the mental health impacts that a phone-based life has on children.

3. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. THE WIDE WIDE SEA by Hampton Sides. The author of "On Desperate Ground" depicts Captain James Cook's final voyage and the controversies surrounding its legacy.

5. AGE OF REVOLUTIONS by Fareed Zakaria. The CNN host draws out lessons for the present polarized era from the 17th-century Netherlands, the French Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.

6. THE AGE OF MAGICAL OVERTHINKING by Amanda Montell. The linguist and podcast host examines cognitive biases and coping mechanisms used in our current information age.

7. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

8. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

9. THE SECRET LIVES OF BOOKSELLERS AND LIBRARIANS by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann with Chris Mooney. Profiles of the workers who connect people with books.

10. BURN BOOK by Kara Swisher. The tech journalist and podcast host gives an overview of the tech industry and the foibles of its founders.

Paperback fiction

1. A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES by Sarah J. Maas.

2. WILD LOVE by Elsie Silver.

3. A COURT OF MIST AND FURY by Sarah J. Maas.

4. JUST FOR THE SUMMER by Abby Jimenez.

5. A COURT OF WINGS AND RUIN by Sarah J. Maas.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

3. THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant.

4. THINKING, FAST AND SLOW by Daniel Kahneman.

5. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: The New York Times