Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Lee King, 4324 Mauney Road, Little Rock, $3,218,000.

Jason Offutt, 11935 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $1,500,000.

Olan Asbury, 8001 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock, $420,348.

City of LR, 1419 S. Park St., Little Rock, $150,000.

RESIDENTIAL

ROMI Construction, LLC, 36 Spring Valley, Little Rock, $765,000.

Ray Lusk Plumbing, 5018 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $677,000.

DKS Custom Homes, 10700 Rivercrest, Little Rock, $650,000.

Arkansas Home, 171 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $550,000.

500k Randy James Co., 3 Cobalt Cove, Little Rock, $400,000.

Murray Contractors, 6 Remington Cove, Little Rock, $383,000.

GSCDEV, LLC, 125 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $270,000.

Sundial Management, 7516 Ember Lane, Little Rock, $240,000.

Stanco Construction, 7510 Geyer Springs Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Scott Greenwood Construction, 57 Bascom Drive, Little Rock, $170,000.

RNB Custom Built Homes, 3116 Main, Little Rock, $150,000.

RNB Custom Built Homes, 3118 Main, Little Rock, $150,000.

All in One Properties, Inc., 1017 S. Victory St., Little Rock, $113,871.

Perrymore Construction, 1023 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $100,000.

EY Custom Homes, LLC, 319 Valmar St., Little Rock, $80,000.

James Hollowell, 15701 Sorrels Road, Little Rock, $75,000.