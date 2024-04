The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

2501 Maple St., Mohammad Judeh, 12:35 p.m. April 12, property valued at $1,700.

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, U-Haul, 8:12 a.m. April 15, property valued at $7,000.

2705 Peyton St., Laura Guerra, 2:38 p.m. April 15, property valued at $153.

2 Wedgewood Cove, Kendra Brown, 10:17 p.m. April 15, property value unknown.

4110 W. 23rd St., Barbara Jones, 10:51 a.m. April 24, property valued at $1,000.

72205

2123 Labette Manor Dr., Joel Sanahria, 12:44 a.m. April 23, property value unknown.

72206

2921 S. Pulaski St., Michael Wyatt, 2:23 a.m. April 12, property value unknown.

72209

7219 Cloverdale Dr., Eleanor Coley, 3:01 p.m. April 12, property valued at $115.

4716 Baseline Road, Jesse Hill, 7:14 p.m. April 12, property valued at $18,600.

4607 Hoffman Road, Corey Marshall, 1:07 p.m. April 15, property valued at $10,000.

5620 S. University Ave., Andrew Murray, 1:36 a.m. April 24, property value unknwn.

8419 Baseline Road, Somia Bunes, 12:08 a.m. April 25, property valued at $1,200.

72103

9809 Mann Road, Jaryd Fleming, 10:27 a.m. April 23, property valued at $6,000.

72210

9400 Stagecoach Road, Estasia Allen, 2:01 p.m. April 24, property valued at $2,800.

72211

13111 W. Markham St., victim unknown, 10:19 a.m. April 23, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

1814 N. Moss St., AA, Leshia Lemort Finks, 3 p.m., April 21, property valued at $209.

314 Main St., Skinny J's, 5:31 a.m. April 22, property valued at $3,530.

1800 Maple St., Korean Grace Church, 10 a.m. April 23, property valued at $1,000.

1057 Pike Ave., Exotic Smoke and Vape, 1:23 a.m. April 24, property valued at $8,549.

1004 E. 11th St., Tabitha Steffler, 6:30 a.m. April 24, property valued at $1,989.

72116

3225 John F. Kennedy Blvd., The Blue Stu, 5:50 p.m. April 21, property valued at $17,155.

72118

3800 Camp Robinson, Deann Daniels, 12:57 a.m. April 19, property valued at $100.

921 W. 54th St., Abigail Suzanne Gibbs, 4 p.m. April 25, property valued at $1,630.