CARTI supporters tour the world with food, wine

CARTI supporters were whisked away on international culinary tours, with progressive pairings of wines and small plates of delicious fare, at its second annual Salute on April 18 at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock.

Old-fashioned bicycles were propped by the entrance, along with carts loaded with breads and wines and bistro tables set up in the garden. Grass wall racks stacked with wine glasses and artificial trees laden with ripe lemons and oranges lined the walkways inside.

Notes from a string quartet wafted over patrons filling small plates from an elaborate charcuterie board made up of fresh fruits, vegetables and meats created by CARTI's executive chef Coby Smith.

There was pasta Bolognese from Cache, Coq au vin from Petit and Keet, tuna tartare from Oceans at Arthur's, white truffle mac and cheese from Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, shrimp robata skewers from Kemuri, steak Florentine spiedini from Samantha's, Cheers and Oyster Bar and more, each paired with a wine from France, Italy or Portugal and Spain.

Funds raised through Salute will support CARTI's patient assistance programs.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh