CF deke fakes out a Gator

AROUND THE HORN by Bob Holt

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas center fielder Peyton Holt faked out the Florida Gators -- and probably just about everyone else in Baum-Walker Stadium and watching on ESPN2 -- to help the Razorbacks hang on and beat the Gators 6-5 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

As Holt settled under a fly ball hit by Colby Shelton with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning, Brody Donay got ready to tag up at third base and score what would have been the tying run.

But Holt pretended to make the catch before the ball actually landed in his glove.

Donay tagged up and started running home, then realized too late Holt had faked him out.

When Holt made the catch, Donay had to tag up again, but he should have stayed at third base.

The fake worked perfectly as Holt made the catch and threw to third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott, who threw to catcher Hudson White to nail Donay at home.

"I've seen it before," ESPN color analyst Chris Burke, an All-American second baseman at Tennessee who played seven seasons in the major leagues, said on the telecast in reaction to Holt's fake. "I've never seen it work.

"It's just one of the headiest plays you'll ever see."

Van Horn said it's a fake the Razorbacks have worked on, Holt in particular after he moved from the infield to the outfield a few weeks ago.

"Coach [Nate] Thompson, he works with the outfielders, and he made that comment to me that Holt likes to play around with it," Van Horn said. "There were probably a lot of people that didn't know what the heck happened -- and still don't know what happened, and probably need to go back and watch a replay and have somebody explain it to them.

"A real heady play."

Holt, a senior from Greenwood, said it was "just the perfect scenario" to use the fake catch.

"When the bases got loaded, I ran through it in my head and it was like, 'I have an opportunity to actually pull off a deke right here,' " Holt said. "Perfect fly ball. It was coming straight down, did it, threw it in and Sprag made a good throw home, got the guy and saved a run."

Holt said he threw to third base, rather than home, because he didn't expect Donay would try to score after he'd been fooled.

"I got deked, too," Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall said. "I was so confused. I remember just being around second and he did that thing with his glove.

"I thought he caught the ball. I was turning and looking at the runner at third to see if he was going. I turned around and the runner at second [Michael Robertson], he took off, slipped, tripped, went back.

"When Holt threw the ball to third and when you go back and watch it, Sprag, he's like confused. We had to yell at him to throw it home.

"It was a phenomenal play and a heads-up play. It was huge for us and I believe that was why we won that game."

When the television camera zoomed in on Florida Coach Kevin O'Sullivan in the visiting dugout after Donay was thrown out, he looked dazed.

"It's the big play that everybody is going to talk about," O'Sullivan said. "I don't really have an explanation other than maybe he got deked by the center fielder.

"But at the end of the day, you got back to the bag and if he catches it, you can walk home. If he drops it, then you walk home."

Instead the Razorbacks maintained their 6-5 lead and held on to win.

On second thought

Arkansas had intentionally walked Florida slugger Jac Caglianone -- who came into Saturday's doubleheader batting .410 with 25 home runs -- four times in the series before he batted with the bases loaded in the seventh inning of Game 2.

"There was nowhere to put him, and believe me, I thought about walking in a run," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said of the possibility of intentionally walked Caglianone a fifth time. "I honestly did, and I wish I would have. He's an amazing hitter."

Cagliaone hit a grand slam against Koty Frank to put the Gators ahead 7-1 on their way to a 9-5 victory.

Cal on the mound

John Calipari, the Razorbacks' new basketball coach, threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

After playing catch with freshman pitcher Tate McGuire in front of Arkansas' dugout, the right-handed throwing Calipari got on the mound -- not in front of it -- and threw a strike to McGuire at home plate.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he talked with Calipari for a few minutes between games.

"He didn't want to take away from our team or our game, and he asked if I was good with it," Van Horn said of Calipari asking out throwing the first pitch. "I said, 'Yeah, I'm good with it. I'm glad you're here.'

" 'Go out there and build your brand a little bit and get people fired up about basketball. They're fired up about baseball.' "

Calipari was announced as Arkansas' coach on April 10 after leading Kentucky's program for 15 seasons, highlighted by winning the 2012 national championship.

"He seems excited to be here," Van Horn said. "So I'm excited he's here."

Country music artist Tracy Lawrence threw out the first pitch before Saturday's opener. Lawrence, who grew up in Foreman in Southwest Arkansas, performed Saturday night at the Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers.

Remembering 2004

Arkansas' 2004 team was honored on the field before Saturday's Game 1 on the 20th anniversary of its College World Series appearance.

It was the first time the Razorbacks had advanced to the College World Series since 1989 under Coach Norm DeBriyn and their first appearance under Coach Dave Van Horn.

Van Horn, in his 22nd season at Arkansas, has led the Razorbacks to the College World Series seven times. He also led Nebraska to two College World Series appearances before replacing DeBriyn at Arkansas in 2002.

There were 27 players and coaches from the 2004 team who attended this weekend's reunion.

"We had a good time," Van Horn said of a pregame meeting with the group. "I talked a lot, talked about that season and what it meant to our program at the time and how I felt like it kind of jump-started us a little bit.

"Maybe advanced us a few years as far as the fans getting back in, [raising the program's] popularity. I told them how much I appreciated it and we appreciated it.

"Some good memories. It's good to see them all come back."

5 in 7 again

Arkansas scored five runs in the seventh inning for the second consecutive SEC series.

The Razorbacks scored five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday's opener after scoring five in the seventh of their 9-6 victory at South Carolina last Saturday in the doubleheader's nightcap.

A year ago

Arkansas fifth-year junior Dylan Carter pitched two innings in Saturday's nightcap in his first SEC appearance exactly a year since his last. He allowed a two-run home run by Ty Evans in the sixth inning that put Florida ahead 9-3.

Carter's last SEC game had been April 27, 2023, against Texas A&M. He missed the rest of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.

The right-hander from Bentonville has pitched 6 1/3 innings in five games this season and has a 4.26 ERA. Last season he was 6-0 with two saves and a 3.65 ERA in 37 innings.

OTHER NOTES THAT COULD BE CUT

Good call

Arkansas freshman catcher Ryder Helfrick came into Friday night's series opener batting .149 (7 for 47), but Coach Dave Van Horn put him in the lineup at designated hitter.

Van Horn said he liked the matchup of the right-handed hitting Helfrick against Pierce Coppola, Florida's left-handed starter.

"I just like the way he swings the bat against left-handed pitchers, so that's why I put him in there," Van Horn said.

Van Horn said he decided to have Helfrick to be the DH after comparing notes with assistant coach Nate Thompson.

"What I do a lot of times, I write a lineup down in pencil, and then I'll have [Thompson] write one, just to see how close we are," Van Horn said. "We both had Helfrick DHing, which it ended up paying off obviously."

Helfrick's two-out home run in the second inning gave the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

"He got ahead 2-0, and man, they probably thought we were taking or whatever," Van Horn said. "[Coppola] threw it hard, but [Helfrick] hit it harder. That was a big swing."

It was Helfrick's third home run this season and second in SEC play. He hit a home run in the ninth inning for the winning run when Arkansas beat Auburn 6-5 on March 22 after coming into the game as a defensive replacement.

Amped up

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn was asked if Hagen Smith was amped up for Friday night's start against the Gators after his first three pitches were 100 mph according to the stadium scoreboard.

"I guess so, man," Van Horn said with a smile. "I'll look at what [Arkansas' TrackMan radar metrics] reads. Probably about the same.

"Sometimes [the scoreboard radar is] a little slower than ours. Maybe it's fast.

"But the ball was jumping out of his hand. The first pitch of the game, triple digits up there, is kind of amazing."

Smith went a season-long 7 innings and threw 96 pitches with 68 strikes.