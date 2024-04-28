Cleanup begins after Midwest tornadoes

OMAHA, Neb. -- Residents began sifting through the rubble Saturday after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions, then slammed an Iowa town.

The Friday night tornadoes wreaked havoc in the Midwest, causing a building to collapse with dozens of people inside and destroying and damaging hundreds of homes.

There have been several injuries but no fatalities reported.

By Saturday morning, the sounds of chain saws filled the air in the Elkhorn neighborhood of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people with a metropolitan area population of about 1 million. Lumber from the damaged homes lay in piles. Fences were knocked over and the trees were skeletal, missing most of their branches.

Power outages peaked at 10,000, but had dropped to 4,300 by morning.

Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci said Saturday that the Fire Department had completed its search of damaged homes and structures. He described the injuries as minor.

The sheriff of the city's Douglas County, Aaron Hanson, begged the community in a message on X, formerly Twitter, to not drive to the damaged areas for "mere entertainment." He said gawkers were causing traffic jams and could slow emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen posted on X that he had ordered state resources to be made available to help. He and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds planned to tour damaged areas.

The storm churned up 78 potential tornadoes, mostly in Iowa and Nebraska, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in its latest briefing report.

The National Weather Service had not yet confirmed their strength. But the Omaha office said in a message on X that some of the damage its crews were encountering appeared consistent with EF3 twisters, which pack peak winds of 150 mph.

One of the tornadoes hit an industrial building to the west of Omaha, in Nebraska's Lancaster County, causing it to collapse with 70 people inside. Several were trapped, but everyone was evacuated and the three injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Sheriff's officials there also said they had reports of a tipped-over train near Waverly, Neb.

Another tornado passed over Eppley Airfield on the eastern edge of Omaha, destroying four hanger buildings with 32 privately owned planes inside. The airport has resumed operations, although access to areas used by noncommercial pilots is limited so crew can clean up the mess, the airfield said in a news release.

After hitting the airport, the storm moved into Iowa, taking aim at the small town of Minden.

Forty to 50 homes were destroyed. Two injuries were reported but none were life-threatening, said Jeff Theulen, chief deputy of the Pottawattamie County sheriff's office, at a late Friday briefing.

At the Minden United Church of Christ, there were plans to take 4-wheel-drive vehicles out to devastated parts of town to bring meals to those who need them, Pastor Eric Biehl said.

The damage was causing headaches for Nebraska football fans headed to the spring game.

"Be prepared for heavy traffic, buckle up and put the phone down," warned the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Information for this article was contributed by Margery A. Beck, Josh Funk, Ken Miller, Hannah Fingerhut, Jack Dura and Lisa Baumann of The Associated Press.

A tornado touches down north of Lincoln, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)



A destroyed house is seen northwest of Omaha, Neb., after storms swept through the area on Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)



Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the area near Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)



Gopala Penmetsa walks past a damaged house after a tornado passed through the area near Omaha, Neb., on Friday, April 26, 2024. His house was leveled by the tornado. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Linda Kolhof, 66, looks over damage outside her home after a severe storm in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Robert Keesee helps his father, Randy Keesee, up a ladder to access roof damage to their home after a severe storm hit the neighborhood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Harold Huff, 83, looks over damage after a severe storm in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Jim Huff, 53, breaks down fallen trees after a severe storm hit his neighborhood in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Friday, April 26, 2024. (Anna Reed/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

