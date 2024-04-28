Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County Clerk's Offices April 16-22.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
22-582. Ashley Fleming v. Conrad Fleming
23-548. Misha Perez Martinez v. Jeferson Perez Martinez
23-576. James Garner v. Crystal Garner
24-119. Emily Morgan v. Tori Morgan
24-41. Patty Johnson v. Michael Johnson
24-44. Autumn Sirmon v. Derek Hall
24-63. Tony Glass v. Brandi Glass
24-93. Lindsay Mays v. Virgil Mays
24-96. Baneka Wright v. Sydnee Weeks
24-98. Megan Johnson v. Joey Johnson
24-167. Bobby Poole v. Ilene Poole
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
23-711. Regina Sheppard v. Jamal Sheppard
23-787. Malai Khamphoumee v. Bounleua Vangsenkeo
24-17. Samantha Lee v. Christopher Michael Lee
24-30. Vanessa Cobbler v. Cory Cobbler
24-34. Tara Landers v. Charles Landers
24-36. Rosio Ibarra v. Eduardo Gonzales
24-58. Christian Cummings v. Samantha Kimes
24-66. Jonathan Spicer v. Kristi Spicer
24-75. Amy Jones v. Tim Jones
24-107. Diane Gauntt v. James Gauntt
24-118. Robin J. Moore v. Kevin L. Moore
24-150. Leo Strange v. Tonya Strange
24-178. Maria Medina v. Uriel Medina
24-267. Ruth Mills v. Dan Mills