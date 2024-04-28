Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties





The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County Clerk's Offices April 16-22.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

22-582. Ashley Fleming v. Conrad Fleming

23-548. Misha Perez Martinez v. Jeferson Perez Martinez

23-576. James Garner v. Crystal Garner

24-119. Emily Morgan v. Tori Morgan

24-41. Patty Johnson v. Michael Johnson

24-44. Autumn Sirmon v. Derek Hall

24-63. Tony Glass v. Brandi Glass

24-93. Lindsay Mays v. Virgil Mays

24-96. Baneka Wright v. Sydnee Weeks

24-98. Megan Johnson v. Joey Johnson

24-167. Bobby Poole v. Ilene Poole

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

23-711. Regina Sheppard v. Jamal Sheppard

23-787. Malai Khamphoumee v. Bounleua Vangsenkeo

24-17. Samantha Lee v. Christopher Michael Lee

24-30. Vanessa Cobbler v. Cory Cobbler

24-34. Tara Landers v. Charles Landers

24-36. Rosio Ibarra v. Eduardo Gonzales

24-58. Christian Cummings v. Samantha Kimes

24-66. Jonathan Spicer v. Kristi Spicer

24-75. Amy Jones v. Tim Jones

24-107. Diane Gauntt v. James Gauntt

24-118. Robin J. Moore v. Kevin L. Moore

24-150. Leo Strange v. Tonya Strange

24-178. Maria Medina v. Uriel Medina

24-267. Ruth Mills v. Dan Mills



