Four people killed on Arkansas roads

Four people -- two of whom were pedestrians -- were killed in four crashes on Arkansas roads Friday night and Saturday, according to preliminary reports from police.

In Springdale, a man was fatally injured when he was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Spark while attempting to cross South Thompson Street, near Hembree Avenue, about 9:50 p.m. Friday, according to a report.

Julian Aldaco Diaz, 37, of Springdale was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment, the report says. It says Diaz was dressed in dark clothing at the time.

"Evidence of impairment was found on and near Aldaco-Diaz," Springdale police said in a news release about the crash. They said the driver called police to report the crash, saying she had struck a man who had run across the street in front of her.

Driver impairment is not thought to be a factor in this incident and no charges are expected to be brought against the driver, police said in the release.

Police said in the preliminary report that the weather was cloudy and the roadway was wet at the time.

The other pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 30 near Texarkana on Friday night.

Michael Hernandez, 32, of Baton Rouge was walking in the outside lane of I-30 near the rest area at the 8 mile marker east of Texarkana when he was struck about 11:40 p.m. by a tractor-trailer rig that left the scene, according to a report. An Arkansas State Police trooper reported that the weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time.

In Colombia County, a man was killed early Saturday when the pickup he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a report.

Nicholas Beraud, 35, of McNeil was traveling north on County Road 45 about 12:05 a.m. Saturday when his Chevrolet Silverado ran off the left side of the roadway, according to a report.

A state trooper reported that it was raining and the roadway was wet at the time.

In rural Randolph County, a two-vehicle crash just after noon Saturday left a Biggers man dead and a Pocahontas man injured, according to a report.

Tyler White, 18, of Biggers was headed south on U.S. 67 about 12:31 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line at Spinwebber Curve and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Doyle Craig, 84, of Pocahontas, as Craig's vehicle swerved onto the northbound shoulder of the highway to avoid White's vehicle.

White was killed. Craig was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro for treatment, the report says.

A trooper reported that the weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time.