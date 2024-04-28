Fuel Accelerator draws in startups

BENTONVILLE — Dexter Caffey’s company, Smart Eye Technology, created software that allows a computer to recognize the proper user’s face, barring identity thieves from using someone else’s accounts, he said.

But it had to come to Bentonville to be seen, he said.

“They don’t have your face” even if a hacker has your computer passwords, account and credit card numbers or other information, he said. But his company “wasn’t getting any traction” in Atlanta, Caffey said.

Caffey came to a session started by Fuel Accelerator in Bentonville to try his luck.

He got a business customer almost right away, he said. Fuel Accelerator is a program run by Startup Junkie, a business management consulting company specializing in helping businesses just starting out.

“In Atlanta or New York you’re one in a million. Here you’re one in a thousand,” said Darian Harris, director of Fuel Accelerator. The idea behind Fuel Accelerator is to invite companies with innovative solutions to Arkansas problems to Bentonville and connect them with companies in the region that can hire them. Along the way, this process can foster the

perception of Northwest Arkansas as an innovation-friendly place — attracting more startup companies.

Caffey described the biggest difference between Northwest Arkansas and other, larger cities as a difference in “the business ecosystem here.”

They are less inclined to stick with older, more established companies in other cities if a startup has a promising solution to their problem, he said.

They are more interested in whether your idea works rather than where or who it came from, he said.

Caffey moved to Bentonville in August after attending a session sponsored by Fuel Accelerator for cybersecurity technology.

“After I came to Bentonville that first time and had a good reaction here, I was talking to my business mentor who asked me if I was coming back to Atlanta,” Caffey said.

“I said I was. He asked, ‘Why?’” Caffey took the hint and moved his business to Bentonville.

Fuel Accelerator hosted a meeting Tuesday between the latest batch of invitees, concentrating on medical technologies. U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican who represents Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District and is from Rogers, also attended.

Arkansas has a well-documented shortage of medical providers, particularly in rural areas of the state.

For instance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates at least 500,000 Arkansans — about 15% of the state’s population — live in areas lacking enough health professionals to serve the population.

A shortage of doctors in rural areas is a nationwide problem, said Shikha Alqalaf of SOAP Health, one of the companies invited to Tuesday’s meeting.

Her company is building an artificial intelligence-powered system to handle the keeping of medical records and other administrative and basic diagnostic tasks that are burdensome and most responsible for physician burnout, she said.



