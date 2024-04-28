Glasnow dominates Toronto before making exit

TORONTO -- Tyler Glasnow pitched six solid innings for his first victory in 10 career starts against Toronto, Mookie Betts had three hits and an RBI, and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best six games with a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Chris Taylor each drove in a run as the Dodgers won their second consecutive series after losing their previous three.

Betts tripled and scored in the first inning, singled home a run in the fourth and singled in the ninth. He has 11 multi-hit games this season, including six three-hit games.

Glasnow (5-1) allowed 1 run and 2 hits, walked 3 and struck out 9.

"Everything was working tonight," Glasnow said.

Glasnow leads the major leagues in strikeouts (53) and innings pitched (43). Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said the 30-year-old right-hander was "fantastic" against the Blue Jays.

"When you acquire a guy like Tyler, you look at him as a front-end guy who can get the swing and miss, can go deep in games and win baseball games when he pitches," Roberts said. "He's done everything and more."

Toronto has lost a season-high five in a row.

Glasnow came in 0-4 with a 6.86 ERA in nine starts against Toronto, all with Tampa Bay. He left because of cramping in his right calf after Davis Schneider's RBI double in the seventh inning. Joe Kelly came on and retired the next three batters.

Ryan Brasier worked the eighth and Evan Phillips pitched around Cavan Biggio's RBI single in the ninth for his eighth save.

Ohtani's RBI single off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the second came off his bat at 119.2 mph, making it the hardest-hit ball of his career and the hardest-hit ball in the major leagues this season.

"It's incredibly amazing," Roberts said.

ASTROS 12, ROCKIES 4 Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs, Kyle Tucker added a home run and Houston beat Colorado in the MLB World Tour: Mexico City Series to snap a five-game losing streak. Alvarez hit a two-run home run to center field and Tucker followed with a shot to left field and the Astros took a 4-2 lead in the third. Alvarez hit his seventh home run of the season in the top of the ninth inning.

GUARDIANS 4, BRAVES 2 (11) Josh Naylor and Ramon Laureano had RBI in the 11th inning and Cleveland beat Atlanta in a game featuring the teams with the two best records in the majors. Scott Barlow (1-2) escaped a bases loaded, one-out jam in the 10th inning, retiring Chadwick Tromp and Jarred Kelenic, to earn the win. Nick Sandlin pitched a perfect 11th to record his first save of the season.

REDS 8, RANGERS 4 Hard-throwing Reds right-hander Hunter Greene held Texas to one hit over seven scoreless innings and Jonathan India homered while driving in four runs on a four-hit day as Cincinnati beat the reigning World Series champions. Greene (1-2) struck out six and walked one while throwing 63 of his 98 pitches for strikes.

RED SOX 17, CUBS 0 Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in seven runs, and Tyler O'Neill also went deep as Boston routed Chicago. The Red Sox established single-game season bests at home with runs and 21 hits. Boston, which lost eight of its first 11 games at Fenway Park this season, snapped a two-game skid and won for the fifth time in eight games overall. The 23-year-old Rafaela, playing shortstop and batting ninth, went 4 for 4. Masataka Yoshida made his first start since April 20 and went 4 for 5. Bobby Dalbec, who entered the game batting .093, had 2 hits and 3 RBI. Six Red Sox players finished with at least two hits.

YANKEES 15, BREWERS 3 Carlos Rodon pitched two-hit, one-run ball through six innings and New York hit four home runs in a rout of Milwaukee. Alex Verdugo had a three-run home run in the first inning. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo added two-run shots in the sixth that put New York up 11-1. It was Judge's fifth home run of the season and Rizzo's fourth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 11, MARLINS 4 Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, one of three Washington home runs, and the Nationals beat Miami. Keibert Ruiz and Nick Senzel also homered for the Nationals, who won their second consecutive game after getting swept in a three-game series against the Dodgers. Mitchell Parker tossed four solid innings and gave up 1 run on 6 hits and struck out 2 with 2 walks. Jacob Barnes (1-0) and former Marlins Dylan Floro and Matt Barnes combined for four scoreless innings of relief before the Marlins came to life against Tanner Rainey in the ninth.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, ATHLETICS 0 Cole Irvin (2-1) scattered four hits over seven innings, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered on successive pitches and Baltimore blanked Oakland. Gunnar Henderson also went deep for the AL East-leading Orioles, who emphatically bounced back from a 10-inning loss in the series opener Friday night. Baltimore has now gone 100 consecutive regular-season series of at least two games without being swept. That's the fourth-longest streak in major league history, and 24 short of matching the record held by the 1942-44 St. Louis Cardinals.

TIGERS 6, ROYALS 5 Matt Vierling hit a three-run home run to highlight Detroit's five-run seventh inning and the Tigers beat Kansas City, ending the Royals' four-game winning streak. Trailing 3-1, Detroit rallied against Chris Stratton (2-2) in the seventh. After Jake Rogers walked, Riley Greene and Mark Canha singled, driving in Rogers. Wenceel Perez flew out to the wall in right, allowing Greene to take third, and Kerry Carpenter tied the game with a base hit. After Spencer Torkelson popped out, Vierling lined Stratton's 1-2 sinker over the left-field fence to put the Tigers up 6-3.

WHITE SOX 8, RAYS 7 (10) Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning for his second home run of the game and the season, giving Chicago a victory over Tampa Bay. Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) had three hits and six RBI to help Chicago won its second in a row and for just the fifth time this season. Chicago's 5-22 start is its worst ever in 27 games.

