Hogs built lifetime of memories 30 years ago

This column was supposed to have run earlier, but Eric Musselman left Arkansas for USC and the earth in Arkansas stood still.

No, not the eclipse. In some parts of Arkansas that historical event wasn't as big as the possibility of John Calipari leaving the big blue machine known as Kentucky to coach the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On a personal note, the first Arkansas basketball coach your trusty scribe covered left for Kentucky and most likely the last that will be covered left Kentucky for Arkansas.

In between there have been a lot of highs and lows, but the highest of the high, was the column that was supposed to be written earlier.

This is the 30th anniversary of the season when Nolan Richardson led the Razorbacks to their only basketball national championship.

It was an amazing season that began on Nov. 29 when the doors to Bud Walton Arena opened for the first time.

Richardson had most of his team back from the previous season when it reached the Sweet 16 before getting beat by North Carolina, which would win the national championship

So the Razorbacks opened the season at No. 2 behind the Tar Heels. But by the fourth week Arkansas had moved to No. 1 and stayed there until a 66-64 loss at Alabama when they dropped to No. 4.

Just 11 days later they suffered their second loss, on the road to Mississippi State 72-71, but moved up to No. 3 only to start dropping despite wins. They dropped two spots and then to No. 6 after a 64-63 win at Tennessee.

Maybe that's when the "No Respect" cry began in earnest.

From Jan. 19 to March 12, the Hogs reeled off 13 consecutive wins and were ranked No. 1 for the final eight wins that ended in a loss to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

The Hogs slipped to No. 2 but were still a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

As the top seed in the Midwest, they were sent to a very windy Oklahoma City. News conferences drew huge crowds and headlines were all about 40 Minutes of Hell.

In retrospect that was not the greatest starting five Richardson had on defense, although he demanded they believe they were. It was an offensive machine that went inside out to Corliss Williamson, who had a knack if covered for finding the open man, often Scotty Thurman.

Corey Beck and Clint McDaniel could pick anyone's pocket to start a fastbreak, and Dwight Stewart could score inside or out.

They knocked off North Carolina A&T and Georgetown in Oklahoma and then headed to Dallas, where a sellout crowd and President Bill Clinton were waiting.

The Hogs whipped Tulsa and eliminated a very good Michigan team to punch their ticket to the Final Four in Charlotte, the last Final Four played in a basketball arena.

They were still No. 2 and the cry of "No respect" was echoing across North Carolina.

The day before the championship game, Detroit columnist Mitch Albom predicted on a TV show the smartest team would win. Most assumed he meant Duke.

It was the Razorbacks.

Arkansas led 34-33 at the half and the taller Blue Devils would have all five starters end in double figures in scoring. But the Razorbacks and Richardson were not going to be denied. Arkansas' defense had 11 steals, four by Stewart, and forced another 12 turnovers.

Williamson was a bull down low, scoring 23 points. Thurman hit his rafter shot with 50 seconds left and the Hogs prevailed 76-72 for the school's most shining moment.

In the final Associated Press and coaches polls, Arkansas was No. 1 for the ninth time and the Razorbacks had gone undefeated in Bud Walton Arena.