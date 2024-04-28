Don Striker, superintendent of North Cascades National Park Service Complex, said visitors in Washington state will "once again see grizzly bears on the landscape, restoring an important thread in the fabric of the North Cascades."

Constantinos Floros, an independent member of the Greek parliament, faces up to 10 years in prison as he is accused of punching a Hellenic Solution lawmaker in the nose on the sidelines of a parliamentary debate.

Peter Meijer, a former Republican U.S. representative from Grand Rapids, Mich., said in a statement he ended his bid to return to Congress because "the fundamentals of the race have changed significantly since we launched this campaign."

David Gietzen, a 31-year-old computer programming engineer of Sanford, N.C., was sentenced to six years in federal prison for assaulting police officers on Jan. 6, 2021, as a mob of Donald Trump supporters interrupted the joint session of Congress certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Aaron McKie, 46, a Kansas City, Mo., police officer, was indicted on 14 federal counts of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering on claims that he used more than $300,000 donated to a nonprofit organization he ran for personal expenses from 2009-23, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri announced.

Rodney Davis, 54, a former Republican U.S. representative of Taylorville, Ill., was fined $43,475 after the Federal Election Commission determined that his campaign committee didn't refund excess contributions during the 2021-22 election cycle in a timely manner.

Russell Vane, 42, a Marine Corps veteran and former Virginia Kekoas militia member, was ordered to remain jailed pending trial on federal charges he attempted to manufacture ricin, a biological toxin, at his Vienna, Va., home.

Dylan Earl, 20, was among several British men charged with offenses "in order to benefit Russia," according to the Crown Prosecution Service, as authorities say the men carried out an arson attack on a Ukraine-linked business.

Wade Rousse, McNeese State University's executive vice president, will succeed president Daryl Burckel, who announced in December that he was stepping down after seven years, the University of Louisiana System announced.