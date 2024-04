Work crews will close alternating lanes in Crittenden County for a routine inspection of the Interstate 40 Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River between West Memphis and Memphis, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced.

The closure schedule is:

Eastbound outside lane: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Monday through May 9.

Westbound outside lane: 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m. daily, May 6 through May 16.

Traffic will be controlled with the use of cones and signs, the transportation said.