President's immunity

He's why they're talking: I have listened with great interest to the recaps of the Supreme Court hearings on presidential immunity. Much of the discussion has been about the effect of any rulings on future presidents and their potential for committing illegal acts. Of course, the deliberations are not specifically regarding the former president and his actions. However, they are disregarding the underlying point of these proceedings, as I see it.

Never before (at least since Nixon) has anyone seriously thought a president of the United States would act as Donald Trump has acted, on multiple fronts, or that any future president would consider the possibility of such actions. If not for Trump and his fellow (alleged) conspirators, the subject of presidential immunity would never have even come before the court.

In fact, SCOTUS is likely to send the case back to a lower court to decide between what was done as president and what was done as a private citizen. Then, if tried and convicted for any of the numerous charges, Trump will work his way back up to SCOTUS on appeals and then they will decide on his guilt or innocence ... unless he is elected, and pardons himself along with all the other members of his cabal.

One more thing ... if Trump is elected in November and granted full immunity for any action taken as president, then would not that same immunity apply to still-President Biden? And would it not then be perfectly legal for him to take any action necessary to deny Trump his presidential powers? Asking for a friend!

CHUCK GOSS

Little Rock

Seems inappropriate

Am I the only one bothered by the metaphorical elephant in the room? Is it in any way appropriate for a political party (in this case, the GOP) to purchase a lectern from (and for) the governor of the state of Arkansas to be used for official state functions?

TOM DICKSON

Heber Springs

Remember workers

Each year on April 28, we observe Workers Memorial Day in honor of those taken from us by workplace tragedies. Each is someone's child, spouse, parent, sibling, friend or co-worker. Their absences permanently scar families and diminish our communities.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports work-related injuries cost the lives of 5,486 U.S. workers in 2022, the most recent year for which data are available. Of those, 75 died here in Arkansas. On average, more than once each week, a worker's family, friends and neighbors will learn someone dear to them won't be coming home from work.

Tragically, most or all of these deaths could have been prevented. Employers who make safety and health a core workplace value, and go beyond the minimum safety standards, better protect their workers from hazards. When proper control measures are in place and safety and health is a priority, workers are in fact safer and feel safer in their workplaces. Most importantly, fewer workers suffer fatal injuries. As we say at the Labor Department, good jobs change lives. And good jobs are safe jobs.

Workers Memorial Day allows us to remember the fallen workers in our communities and across the nation. Please take time to reflect on the loss their families endure every single day. Make this an opportunity to consider their deaths' effects on our communities. And recommit to demanding employers fulfill their moral and legal obligations to protect workers.

Finally, think about what you can do to make your workplace safer. If you work in a hazardous workplace and have safety concerns, speak to your supervisor and encourage others in similar situations to do the same. Our fallen workers deserve no less.

Workplace safety is never a privilege, it is a right that should be enjoyed by every U.S. worker.

KIA McCULLOUGH

Little Rock

Kia McCullough is the Little Rock Area Director for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Arkansas stereotype

The people of Arkansas have been stereotyped as being lazy, rural, poor, banjo-playing, backward-thinking, and barefoot cousin-marrying hicks. However, the very people who made this state famous are the likes of former President Bill Clinton, Mary Steenburgen, Nolan Richardson, Daisy Bates and the Little Rock Nine. The other famous Arkansan, former Gov. Orval Faubus, was known as an avowed racist, and highlighted Arkansas' repertoire of not being progressive or humane. It's apparent we are back to where we started.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Tom Cotton seem to be in a contest to be the most cruel and hateful Arkansans. Neither of them has improved on the reputation of this state. Sarah will forever be known for "slithering" back from "chief liar" for Trump into an Arkansas governorship. Tom Cotton proves that "white privilege" trumps everything including integrity, decency, Jesus Christianity, humility, mercy and love for your fellow man. This new Trump Republicanism promotes hatred, bigotry, and a disdain for people of color. The references toward people for different political/social views with words such as swamp, fascist, and leftist radical are uncultured. Jesus was also labeled "radical" for promoting diversity and love.

We have witnessed the abuse of power and the lack of compassion for people of color by both with these new Republicans. The Republicans such as Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller would be appalled. He had compassion and integrity; these two, not at all. They have proved power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The African proverb says everyone has the right to be stupid, some just abuse that right. This will be their history.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Is that cat smiling?

Words recently heard at a local coffee shop's famed table of wisdom: "It's a ho-hum election--Tweedledee or Tweedledum."

BILLY BOOTH

Hazen

It's party, not country

When Joe Biden pontificates about saving democracy, he is really only talking about saving Democrats.

RON NELSON

Mountain Home