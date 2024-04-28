Local notes: Artists 360 offers grants; OLLI announced classes; Dairy Hollow presents six writing workshops

Grant applications open

Artists 360 offers five $2,500 undergraduate student grants, five $5,000 graduate student grants, fifteen $10,000 practicing artist grants, five $17,500 community activator grants and one $25,000 Creative Impact Award to artists in 2024. Artists 360 includes learning opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills, build sustainable careers and create a network of leading regional artists in Northwest Arkansas.

Learn more about the grant and grant-writing process at an upcoming How To Apply Yourself Info Session.

May 9, noon-1 p.m., virtual

Artists 360 is a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance and made possible through philanthropic support from Steuart Walton and Tom Walton through the Walton Family Foundation.

Information: artists360.art or email artistservices@maaa.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

April 30: Visit One of the Most Haunted Places in the Ozarks, Pythian Castle in Springfield, Mo., was built in 1913 by the Knights of Pythias. Learn the history of the Knights and hear tales of the famous visitors to the castle before it was used to imprison German and Italian prisoners of war. It has become a popular stop for ghost hunters and investigators of the paranormal. In 2009 it was listed on the U.S. register of Historic Places. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pythian Castle, Springfield, Mo. Drive yourself, members $39, nonmembers $54; OLLI van, members $65,nonmembers $80.

May 3: The Early Hiker Spots the Bird! Enjoy a spring birding hike at the Ozark Natural Science Center. The hike is approximately 1 to 1.5 miles over some uneven, rocky terrain. Bring binoculars to try to spot the birds coming to the Ozarks. Wear appropriate hiking clothing, reusable water bottle and a snack. 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tour is 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ozark Natural Science Center, Huntsville. Drive yourself, members $35, nonmembers $50; OLLI van, members $55, nonmembers $70.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present six writing workshops at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs on Fridays in May and June featuring novelist, poet, and editor Harrie Farrow.

WCDH is proud to present this six-week series of day-long workshops covering multiple subjects of interest to writers of all genres and skill levels. Farrow, is a novelist, poet and editor with a background in investigative reporting, feature writing, and blogging.

These four-hour workshops will teach various subjects including, How to Meld Your Life Experiences into an Inspired Novel, Delicious Fiction, Show Don't Tell, Getting Past Writers' Block, Bring Characters to Life, and Sensitivity in Writing.

The cost of this workshop is $65. The workshops are from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a midday break.

WCDH will also present "Finding Through Creating The Poem," a workshop, taking place April 30th and featuring Barbara Siegel Carlson and Annie Klier Newcomer.

In this workshop, participants will investigate selected poems and discuss what it is that "happens" in the poem to take us beyond ourselves toward a larger, deepened vision. There will be time to write and for those so inclined, to share.

Learn what "moves" the poem and makes it sing. And investigate how does the poem travel through its language and images to "move" us. You are invited to send us a poem in advance that "moves" you and to join WCDH for this workshop. The $25 fee for this workshop supports the WCDH scholarship fund.

Information: writerscolony.org/events or (479)253-7444.