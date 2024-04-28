MOTOR SPORTS

Truex goes back-to-back

It was another Truex family reunion in victory lane at Dover. Ryan Truex won the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway for the second consecutive year, giving the younger brother of Martin Truex Jr. the only NASCAR victories of his career. Truex went back-to-back at the Monster Mile to give him two wins in 194 career starts over the three national series. The No. 20 Toyota pulled away over the final two laps in a race that went eight laps over its scheduled 200-lap finish. The race was slowed by rain, but it sure didn't matter to Truex, who does not have a fulltime Xfinity ride and made just his fourth start this season. The Truex family had a special weekend last year at Dover. Ryan Truex dominated on the concrete-mile track and swept all three stages of the Xfinity race, leading 124 of the 200 laps. Two days later, Martin Truex Jr. won the Cup Series race at Dover -- with their dad on hand to celebrate with both sons. With his NASCAR champion father rooting him on, Carson Kvapil finished second. The 21-year-old Kvapil was trying to win his first career NASCAR race in just his second start in the developmental series. His dad, Travis, won NASCAR's Truck Series championship in 2003.

GOLF

Fishburn/Blair hold lead

Former BYU teammates Patrick Fishburn and Zach Blair shot a 12-under 60 in better-ball play Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA Tour's only team event. At 23-under 193, Fishburn and Blair had a one-stroke lead over Luke List and Henrik Norlander, with the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry -- tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds -- two strokes back. Fishburn and Blair, both winless on the PGA Tour, have been playing golf together since their junior high school days in Ogden, Utah. Fishburn had three birdies and an eagle on the first five holes at wind-swept TPC Louisiana, where the wind gusted to 25 mph. Windy conditions are also expected for Sunday for the alternate-shot finale. List and Norlander had a 62. List eagled the second and 11th holes. McIlroy and Lowry shook off a slow start to birdie seven of their last 12 holes. They shot 64 to join Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard, who also had a 64, at 21 under. Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin topped the group at 20 under.

Steele in front at Adelaide

Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele shot an 8-under 64 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the LIV Tour's Adelaide tournament at The Grange Golf Club in Australia. The 41-year-old Steele's last PGA Tour victory came in 2017 when he won his second Safeway Open. He lost in a playoff to Australian Cameron Smith at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii. Steele had a 36-hole total of 14-under 130. He had a streak of four birdies, a bogey and two birdies in the middle of his round. Danny Lee was a stroke behind after a 67, followed by Carlos Ortiz (68) and Mito Pereira (67) in a tie for third. First-round leader Jinichiro Kozuma shot 71 and was tied for ninth, four strokes behind Steele. The Japanese player had an eagle, three birdies and four bogeys. Jon Rahm, who has yet to win since joining LIV in December, shot 69 and was tied for 15th, six strokes off the lead.

Broadhurst on top in Georgia

Paul Broadhurst turned in a 5-under 67 for the second day in a row at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Ga., and holds a one-shot lead over Stephen Ames at TPC Sugarloaf. Broadhurst is at 10-under 134. Ames shot fired a 8-under 64 on Saturday and is at 9-under 135. Steven Alker posted a 1-under 71 on Saturday and stands alone in third place with an 8-under 136. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot an even-par 72 on Saturday and is at 4-under 140. Little Rock's Glen Day is at 4-over 148 after a 1-over 73 on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Jets trade DL to Broncos

The New York Jets traded defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos on Saturday for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Franklin-Myers, whose base salary this season was $13.3 million, was due to count about $16.4 million on the Jets' salary cap. Instead, New York cleared $7.3 million in cap space by dealing him to Denver in the middle of the final day of this year's draft. Franklin-Myers became expendable on the Jets' defensive line -- generally considered the team's best position group -- after New York acquired edge rusher Haason Reddick from Philadelphia on April 1. The Jets also have Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Leki Fotu, Solomon Thomas, Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald on a loaded D-line.

TENNIS

Nadal earns win in Madrid

Rafael Nadal tore his headband off, thrust his arms in the air, and soaked up the cheers. It was only a second-round win, but coming from where Nadal had been just a few weeks ago when he couldn't even get on the court, he could have been savoring a trophy. He had just beaten 11th-ranked Alex de Minaur 7-6 (6), 6-3 at the Madrid Open on Saturday, avenging a straight-set loss to the Australian less than two weeks ago. Nadal is no longer aiming to add to his 92 career titles after being decimated by injuries in recent years. The 37-year-old just wants to play like Rafael Nadal, or as close to that as he can. So he is going forward game by game, measuring his efforts to avoid an injury that would likely force his definitive retirement, with the ultimate goal of being competitive one more time at next month's French Open.

BASEBALL

Mets place reliever on IL

The banged-up New York Mets are minus two more important players after putting reliever Drew Smith on the 15-day injured list and right fielder Starling Marte on the bereavement list Saturday. The team recalled infielder Mark Vientos and right-hander Dedniel Nunez from Triple-A Syracuse before the middle game of its weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals. Marte went home to the Dominican Republic for family reasons. He is expected to miss three days, Manager Carlos Mendoza said. Smith will be out longer after an MRI showed inflammation in his pitching shoulder.