100 years ago

April 28, 1924

McGEHEE -- Tom Robinson, negro, was killed instantly, Abraham Anderson, negro, was wounded fatally, and a third negro was shot in the arm at 2 o'clock this morning on the Goodwin farm, four and one-half miles north of here, while resisting arrest, it is said by Railroad Special Agent Bob White and Constable Charlie Huddleston of McGehee. When Missouri Pacific passenger train No. 103, south bound of of Little Rock, arrived here ... this morning, it was reported that shots had been fired through the windows of the train between Tillar and McGehee. Special Agent White and Constable Huddleston immediately went to the approximate place at which the train had been fired on and found a negro dance in progress at the Goodwin farm. Difficulties between the officers and the negroes followed and the shooting resulted.

50 years ago

April 28, 1974

Roy L. Sharpe, former postmaster of Little Rock, who in 1973 was relieved from his duties for alleged "management inefficiency," said Saturday he had received a reversal of the decision from the regional U. S. Civil Service Commission at Dallas. ... The Commission's reversal concluded that, "having determined that the sustained specifications do not support the appellant's removal, we conclude that (the) appellant's removal would not promote the efficiency of the service." The reversal also stipulated that the Little Rock Post Office either reinstate Sharpe ... or appeal the reversal to the U. S. Civil Service Commission Board of Appeals at Washington, D.C.

25 years ago

April 28, 1999

A federal grand jury accused state Sen. Nick Wilson on Tuesday of reigning over fraud and racketeering schemes that cost taxpayers at least $1.9 million. Flanked by local and federal investigators and the American flag, U.S. Attorney Paula Casey described the long-rumored indictment of Wilson and nine others as her "largest public corruption case" ever. ... Crimes alleged in the 133-count, 64-page indictment are "particularly egregious" because some of the money was intended to help children of broken homes, she said.

10 years ago

April 28, 2014

A tornado ripped through the state Sunday, killing at least 11 people, injuring dozens more and destroying multiple homes, the National Weather Service, state and law enforcement officials said. A tornado struck western Pulaski County and continued northeast ramming through Mayflower and Vilonia, said Charles Dalton of the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Just before 9 p.m., the tornado roared into White County, then swept into Jackson County and southern Independence County, Dalton said. Early estimates show that the tornado was on the ground "for at least 30 to 40 miles," he said. Matt DeCample, spokesman for Gov. Mike Beebe, confirmed that five people were dead in Faulkner County, five in Pulaski and one in White.