Seersucker Spring Social benefits School Bus Fund

Attendees donned their best spring finery for the 10th annual Seersucker Spring Social, held at the Old State House Museum on April 18. The event was hosted by the Arkansas State House Society, a group of young professional museum supporters.

Guests enjoyed signature mint juleps and other libations, heavy hors d'oeuvres, live music, raffles, museum exhibits and each other's company on an evening whose status had been under threat of a rain forecast, but which yielded perfect weather instead. Gina Gatzke and Larry Freeman were named Best Dressed winners.

Partygoers were also given souvenir drinking glasses upon departure.

Proceeds from the event benefit the School Bus Fund. As some school districts are no longer able to make field trips without assistance, the fund enables these students to visit the Old State House and learn about Arkansas history.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams