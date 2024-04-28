Sporting chances

Guests crowded into Cache Restaurant on April 18 for the chance to rub shoulders with several Arkansas sports legends.

The VIP party, hosted by Linda and Rush Harding, was the evening before the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center. The 2024 Hall of Fame inductees are the late Razorback football quarterback Ryan Mallett; Jeff Glasbrenner, the first American amputee to summit Mount Everest; Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort senior vice president Eric Jackson; golfers Glen Day and Ed Harris; basketball standouts Carla Crowder, Butch Gardner and Al Flanigan; and football legends Peyton Hillis and Jason Peters.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal