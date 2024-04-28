Storied event

Guests at the Evolve Gala heard powerful stories from supporters of the Centers for Youth and Families at its annual black-tie ball held April 20 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Ron Boyeskie, this year's Hero of Hope, and Kathy Brown, founder of the Genesis Project, each gave moving speeches about human trafficking, abuse and neglect. The Centers serves at-risk youth, runaway youth, foster children and families, victims of human trafficking and adults suffering from a variety of mental and behavioral challenges.

The organization's 64 Champions of Hope and their parents were introduced at the event. The Champions are boys in their junior or senior year of high school who work to support the organization's mission. Noah Anderson, who attends Catholic High School, was presented the Service Award, and Hutson McLure, who attends Pulaski Academy, was named Champion of the Year.

The evening began with cocktails in the second-floor lobby area of the convention center. Later, guests gathered for a dinner of pickled beet salad, sorghum brined chicken and a creme brulee tart.

After bidding on silent auction items, guests danced the night away to the sounds of former Gov. Mike Huckabee and his band Capitol Offense.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal