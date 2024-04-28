UA wins, clinches fifth straight series

The University of Arkansas softball team kept its late-season momentum rolling Saturday at LSU.

The 13th-ranked Razorbacks scored three runs in the third inning and defeated the No. 7 Tigers 4-1 to clinch the series Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The victory marked the fifth consecutive series win for the Razorbacks (34-12, 13-7 SEC), who have also beaten ranked opponents Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Alabama during the stretch.

Arkansas won back-to-back series at LSU for the first time and have now won 15 of their past 16 road series, dating to 2020. The Razorbacks notched their seventh win at Baton Rouge, four of which have come under ninth-year Coach Courtney Deifel.

"I'm just really proud of them for winning the series on the road," Deifel said. "It's pretty cool when you start thinking back on winning 15 of the last 16 road series. I'm really proud of them for being so tough."

It was the first time since the SEC opener at Auburn for Arkansas to clinch a series win before playing a third game. LSU (35-13, 11-12) lost its fourth conference series in a row and is on a four-game losing streak.

"It was really great to see the team come out and more than anything control their emotions," Deifel said. "They were really poised, and they've done that back- to-back days."

After the Tigers tied the game 1-1 on a wild pitch in the second inning, the Razorbacks responded their next time at the plate.

Arkansas capitalized on four walks issued in the third inning by LSU starter Kelley Lynch and a fielding error by Tigers shortstop Taylor Pleasants. After two walks and the error loaded the bases, Lynch walked two more batters with one out.

"She relies a lot on chasing," Deifel said of Lynch. "So when they were fighting off pitches and laying off her stuff out of the zone, it was huge. She wants them to chase. That's what she does as a pitcher. She makes it look like a strike but she breaks it into a ball, and for them to control the zone and the way they did and just continue to pass the bat was just so big."

Freshman catcher Kennedy Miller singled to center field to drive home another run for the Razorbacks and made the score 4-1. It was the second run batted in by Miller, who also doubled in the first inning to score Hannah Gammill, who also hit a double.

Arkansas stranded seven runners but the three-run inning was enough to overcome a 3-for-11 performance (27.3%) with runners on base. Reagan Johnson and Miller led the Razorbacks hitting, each finishing 2 for 3.

"We hit a little rough patch where we just kind of had some uncharacteristic mental things and we just got right back on track," Deifel said. "It was big for them to just stay the course and be really businesslike and control the zone against a pitcher like Lynch."

Arkansas got a combined pitching performance from starter Robyn Herron (2 1/3 innings), Hannah Camenzind (4 1/3 innings) and Morgan Leinstock (1/3 innings), who earned the save.

Camenzind entered in relief of Herron in the third inning with the bases loaded. She induced a line out to Gammill at third base, who stepped on the bag to record an inning-ending double play.

The left-hander from Valley, Neb., allowed 0 runs with 4 hits, 2 walks and 12 outs on contact.

"[Camenzind] came in a really tough situation," Deifel said. "She's been grinding for the day that she had today. She's just been working her tail off and kind of getting back to what she does really well and trusting it. All of her hard work showed up today and I'm just so proud of her. But more than anything, I'm just really happy for her. ... She threw some really big innings for us."

LSU consistently put pressure on the Razorbacks with runners on base, but struggled to do anything with them. The Tigers stranded 10 runners and were 2 for 9 (22.2%) with runners in scoring position.

Herron gave up 1 run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 1 wild pitch. She threw 58 pitches but struggled to find the zone, with only 27 thrown for strikes.

Leinstock closed the door on LSU when she entered with two outs and two on in the seventh inning. She fought back from a 3-0 count to induce a game-ending flyout to center field, which marked the ninth and 10th Tigers left on base.

"The combo of our three pitchers today were outstanding," Deifel said.

The victory put Arkansas closer to clinching a top-four SEC regular-season finish, which awards a bye to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament May 9-13 in Auburn, Ala.

Georgia's 11-6 win over Florida earlier Saturday put the Razorbacks and Gators in a tie for third place in the league standings. Arkansas is 2 1/2 games behind first-place Tennessee.

Arkansas will look for its first sweep of the year Sunday in a series finale that is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.