UA’s Little, Limmer taken in 6th round

University of Arkansas junior Cam Little became the youngest kicker ever taken in the NFL Draft as the Jacksonville Jaguars made him the 212th pick in the sixth round on Saturday in Detroit.

Little, 20, was the first former Razorback taken with the 36th pick of the sixth round. The native of Moore, Okla., will turn 21 on Aug. 17.

Little's selection extended the Razorbacks' streak of having a player taken in the NFL Draft to 29 years, dating to a shutout in 1995.

Interior offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, a fifth-year Razorback, was taken five picks after Little by the Los Angeles Rams with selection No. 217, one pick ahead of Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary.

Little and Limmer were the only Razorbacks drafted, leaving a handful of hopefuls angling for undrafted free agent contracts.

Little, a first-team All-SEC selection by league coaches as a kickoff specialist, is not lacking in confidence, evidenced by declaring early and his reaction to be drafted.

"I'm a super-competitive person and I'm going to be honest, I killed the process," Little said while sporting a Jaguars cap in a video posted on social media.

"Every single workout I had with every coach that was drafting a guy, I absolutely smashed. I did not have one bad day in this whole process. ... I got a little anxious there for a couple of rounds, but obviously Jacksonville saw something in me.

"[Jacksonville] was one of my top spots, if not my top choice, because ... I really do like to kick in Florida and I think they're building special things here in Jacksonville."

Little, a 6-2, 179-pounder, declared early for the draft after capping a brilliant career as the most accurate kicker in Arkansas history. Little made 53 of 64 career field-goal attempts (82.8%) and went 129 of 129 on points after touchdown.

Little said being drafted rather than signing as a free agent was a point of pride for him.

"I definitely think I have the potential to be a draft pick," Little said at UA's Pro Day. "The elite [kickers] get drafted. ... Just wherever I go I'm going to compete my butt off."

Limmer, one of the strongest players at any position available in the draft, was the seventh of 11 centers selected. He put up 39 repetitions of 225 pounds on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine, the most of any player this year and the most by a Razorback since Mitch Petrus put up 45 reps in 2010.

Limmer diversified in 2023 by moving to center at the behest of Coach Sam Pittman after three seasons as the Hogs' primary right guard.

Media members who cover the Rams project the 6-5, 302-pounder as an immediate backup at both center and guard.

"Limmer must continue to fine-tune his leverage points and play with better overall control, but he has the functional athleticism and finishing demeanor to continue developing," Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote of the pick. "He projects as an immediate backup (at center and guard) with starting potential at center, ideally suited for a wide-zone scheme."

Limmer was the fourth of the Rams' picks in the sixth round.

USA Today's analysis of the pick noted: "His football IQ and impact in both run blocking and pass protection make him a strong candidate for center. The Rams may move Steve Avila to center this season and Limmer makes for a more than capable backup."

Little, a freshman All-America selection in 2021, was the third kicker taken in the draft, following Alabama's Will Reichard and Stanford's Joshua Karty. Reichard is Division I's all-time scoring leader with 547 points in five seasons.

Little added kickoff duties in 2023 and had a touchback percentage of 85.5%, tops in the SEC and fourth in the country. Little made better than 81% of his field-goal tries each of his three seasons, leading to the school-record accuracy rate.

"Obviously leaving with the highest percentage, that's really cool," Little said at Pro Day. "Not everyone can say they can leave a school with a record that's over the whole history of the football program. I'm very excited for the future and very indebted to Arkansas."

On the free agent front, the Razorbacks had several signees after the draft concluded. Two-year cornerback Dwight McGlothern signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings, defensive end John Morgan agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, linebacker Antonio Grier signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and safety Alfahiym Walcott signed with the Buffalo Bills.

The Razorbacks are expected to have several other players, such as defensive captain Trajan Jeffcoat and four-year offensive guard starter Brady Latham, agree to free agent deals.