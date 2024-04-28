Win one, lose one

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team finally lost another home game.

It only took 69 days.

Florida beat the Razorbacks' 9-5 in the nightcap of a Saturday doubleheader at Baum-Walker Stadium before an announced crowd of 11,160 to end No. 2 Arkansas' home winning streak at 27 games.

The Razorbacks (37-7, 16-5 SEC) won Saturday's opener 6-5 to match the school-record winning streak.

Arkansas also won 27 consecutive home games at George Cole Field spanning the 1984 and 1985 seasons.

"We knew we were going to get beat sometime with who we're playing," said Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn, an Arkansas graduate assistant in 1985. "But yeah, it's been amazing.

"I told the team, 'Let's start a new one.' "

The Razorbacks' only home loss prior to Saturday had been 7-3 to James Madison on Feb. 18.

Arkansas is 29-2 at Baum-Walker Stadium this season, including 11-1 in conference play.

"It was pretty cool to be able to defend your own ballpark," Razorbacks second baseman Peyton Stovall said. "It was pretty special, but all good things must come to an end."

Christian Foutch -- the last of Arkansas' even pitchers in Saturday's opening game and third in the ninth inning -- came in with two outs and two runners on base and struck out Brody Donay on a 3-2 fastball clocked at 100 mph on the UA's TrackMan radar metrics system.

It was Foutch's sixth pitch of the at-bat. The first three were 100 mph, the fourth was 101 and the last two were 100.

"He's got the most consistent velo [velocity] I've seen, other than the guy from Baton Rouge last year," Arkansas pitcher Brady Tygart, who started Saturday's first game, said referring to LSU's Paul Skenes. "But [Foutch] blows our mind every single day because it looks so easy.

"I never play catch with him. I'll never do that to myself because it's scary."

Cooper Dossett got the first two outs of the ninth inning for the Razorbacks, then walked Kurland and was replaced by Parker Coil, who allowed a single by Yost.

"That was a really, really exciting first game," Van Horn said. "Back and forth."

The Gators were set to tie it in the eighth inning when they had the bases loaded with one out and Colby Shelton hit a fly ball to center fielder Peyton Holt.

But what should have been a run-scoring sacrifice fly turned into a double play when Holt faked out Brody Donay, the runner at third base.





Holt pretended to catch the ball while it was still in the air, and Donay tagged up and started running home.

After Donay realized his mistake, he went back to third base to tag up again.

Holt made the catch and threw to third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott, who threw to catcher Hudson White for the out at home plate.

"Just a really heads-up play by Peyton Holt," Van Horn said. "It just flipped the game."

Arkansas scored five runs in the seventh inning -- all with two outs -- to take a 6-4 lead.

The rally included Wehiwa Aloy and Holt each hitting two-run home runs.

After Sprague-Lott hit an RBI single to score White, Aloy drove a 1-1 pitch from Ryan Slater 345 feet over the left field wall to tie it 4-4.

Ben McLaughlin followed with a single, and Luke McNeillie replaced Slater. Holt then hit a 2-1 pitch 394 feet over the left field wall for the 6-4 lead.

"I was just sitting heater [fastball], first pitch," Holt said. "Got it in the right location and didn't miss it."

Tygart, a junior right-hander, pitched six innings for the second consecutive game and held the Gators to 2 runs, 3 hits and 4 walks with 6 strikeouts. He threw 96 pitches with 60 strikes. 4-1.

After Tygart walked Yost, Will McEntire came in to pitch and allowed four hits, including an RBI double by Ty Evans and run-scoring singles by Tyler Shelton and Luke Heyman.

The Gators pulled within 6-5 in the eighth inning when they scored a run on an error by Sprague-Lott when pitcher Gage Wood made an ill-advised throw to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Michael Robertson to advance Yost and Donay after they had both singled.

Robertson beat the throw, but the ball got away from Sprague-Lott, and Robertson scored.

After Wood struck out Evans winning and Jac Caglianone was intentionally walked, Stone Hewlett replaced Wood and got the flyout by Shelton that Holt turned into the double play.

The Gators scored six runs in the fourth inning of Saturday's nightcap, including a grand slam by Caglianone off Koty Frank, to take a 7-1 lead. It was Caglianone's 26th home run this season.

Caglianone fouled off a pitch that bounced off the top of the Razorbacks' dugout, then hit the next pitch 404 feet over the center field wall.

"They hit the grand slam after the pop-up barely blows [foul]," Van Horn said. "That's just the way the game works.

"We gave them some free bases and they took advantage of it, because they had their best hitter up at the right time."

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Stovall's single against Caglianone, who was Florida's starting pitcher in the nightcap and in the lineup at designated hitter for both games.

Caglianone went 4 innings and allowed 3 runs, 6 hits and 3 walks with 4 strikeouts. Jake Clemente replaced Caglianone and held the Razorbacks to a run in two innings.

"They put together some good at-bats against Jac, but he hung in there and battled like he always does," Florida Coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. "Obviously the grand slam was huge, huge for us, especially at that part of the game."

The Gators tied it 1-1 in the third inning when Robertson hit an RBI single against Ben Bybee, who started for the Razorbacks because Mason Molina was sidelined by an ankle injury he suffered in practice earlier in the week.

Bybee, a sophomore right-hander, made his fifth start this season, but first in SEC play. He was out earlier this season first with a hamstring injury, then because of mononucleosis. He allowed 3 runs and 3 hits in 3 innings against the Gators.

Along with Frank, pitching out of the bullpen for Arkansas in Saturday's Game 2 were Dylan Carter, Jake Faherty and Coil. Carter allowed a two-run home run by Evans that pushed the Gators' lead to 9-2 in the sixth inning.

"We were trying to get four innings out of [Bybee], because we'd already used a lot of pitching," Van Horn said. "We felt like we might be able to get to their starter, but we needed to slow them down a little bit."