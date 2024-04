7 teams prevail in quiz bowl

Fourteen teams of high school students competed in close, intense matches during Arkansas Quiz Bowl on Saturday.

In the end, students from Atkins, Batesville, Central High (Little Rock), Haas Hall (Bentonville), Norfork, Russellville and Trumann prevailed.

The high school teams -- which competed in seven divisions -- competed for scholarship money and the chance to represent Arkansas in national tournaments, according to Arkansas PBS, which telecast the matches live on saturday. The quiz bowl will be available to watch again at a later date via myarpbs.org/quizbowl, Arkansas PBS said.

The results were:

Class 1A -- Norfork: 230. Sacred Heart Catholic School: 175. Norfork team: Arinne Woody, Brandon Wilbur, Ethan Terrill, Jimmy Foster, Charlotte Moore, Carson Beavers, Shelby Free and Ransom Gibson. Head Coach: Pam Braun. Assistant Coach: Stacy Havner. Sacred Heart team: Wade Sommers, Isaac Duvall, Megan Fresneda, Becca Hartman, Jack Drilling, Asher Galla, Mary Claire Stengel and Drake Huett. Head Coach: Patti Bottoms. Assistant Coach: Angie Hartman.

Class 2A -- Haas Hall Academy-Bentonville: 310. Life Way Christian School: 195. Hass Hall team: Shurthi Nannapaneni, Reese Smith, Alex Moeller, Jack Corbin, Aaroosh Davalbhakta, Austin Morrow, Pranav Neupane, Audrey Longwell, Juan Quezada and Ezra Moeller. Head Coach: Anjeanette Levings. Assistant Coach: Brian Moeller. Life Way Christian team: Zane Selby, Kyle Fields, Immanuel Peter and Connor Nowlin. Head Coach: Laura Tidwell. Assistant Coach: Peter Yabu.

Class 3A -- Atkins: 225. Mountain View: 200. Atkins team: Atreyu Scroggins, Kellen Wofford, Craig Hoien, Hannah Barton and GreenLee Scroggins. Head Coach: David Henderson. Mountain View team: Adhi Anandaraj, Austin McDonald, Trent Wickham, James Nicholson, Jay Prasad, Sahara Goodwin, Mya Serrano, Devin Leubner, Nahlah VanEvera, Michah Ray, Piper Mitchell and Cole Woods. Head Coach: Allen Bishop. Assistant Coach: D'Lonra Sutterfield.

Class 4A -- Trumann: 195. Arkadelphia: 165. Trumann team: Emilie Williams, Quintin Busby, Noah Clayton, Evan Shrout, Sam Hatcher, Asher Smith, Anne-Marie Biggers, Jonah Pledger, Jaxon Rodden, Tabitha Tyler, Gage Cubit and Kylan Busby. Co-coaches: Chase Fowler and Josh Duggins. Arkadelphia team: Carson Lewis, Sawyer Grimm, Sullivan Jones, Kourtni Foster, Bryce Martin, Jake Gables, Millie Babb, Daisy Page, Julia Greenwich, Jared Campbell, Timothy LeVar and Lucas Burroughs. Head Coach: Steve Patterson. Assistant Coaches: Beverly Slavens and Grant Reimers.

Class 5A -- Batesville Charter: 380. Magnolia: 190. Batesville team: Asher Stroud, Taylor Bishop, Alexander Tenace, Mai-Lan Ho, Charles Stinnett, Jackson Brock, Aurynn Story, Gwen Goodwin, Brayden Johnson and Hayden Taylor. Head Coach: Bryce Grant. Assistant Coach: Robert Seat. Magnolia team: Ashlyn Gulley, Brodie Goodwin, Skylar Montgomery, Aiden Jones, Blake Green, Dixie McKenzie, Leighton Daniels, Joshlin Wiggins, Michael Poulsen, Phoebe Atkinson and Mason McKenzie. Head Coach: Erin McKenzie. Assistant Coach: Tyler Dennis.

Class 6A -- Russellville: 290, Catholic High School for Boys: 155. Russellville team: Claryn Nupp, Sarah Shoptaw, Hayden Daniel, Ian Warnick, Crawford Rash, Zion McArthur, Avery Feemster, Raynee Bacorn, Gino Mascuilli, Logan Greggs, Keegan Fuller and Gidian Fuller. Head Coach: Steven Quoss. Assistant Coaches: Becki Quoss and Andrew Taylor. Catholic High team: Will Mercer, Jacob Greenway, Nicholas Connell, Alex Reyes, Antonio Nimmo, Harrison Brooks, Stephen Edwards, Ethan Hurtado, Mitchell Ashford, Anh Do, Fredrick Zawlisak and Zach Ellis. Head Coach: Lisa Connell. Assistant Coach: Paul Spencer.

Class 7A -- Little Rock Central: 380, Rogers Heritage: 225. Little Rock Central team: Siddharth Sridharan, Josh McNeil, Bhavana Sridharan, Amrita Choudhary, Joshua Ghormley, Joseph Nichols, Jack Liu, Abraham Baldwin, Jeffrey Robinson and Venkata Bhrugubanda. Head Coach: Shawna Shannon. Assistant Coach: Lake Musgrave. Rogers Heritage team: Samuel Cline, Peyton Wimberley, Ivan Ramos, Anya O'Connor, Ashley Flesher, Florelain Ecke, Miles Brannan, Melany Velazquez, Ailey Hector, Owen Thompson, Ivan Decker and Venus Figueroa. Head Coach: Mary Parker. Assistant Coach: Johnny Barham.