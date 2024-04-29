Arkansas football expected to host more transfers

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and staff are expected to welcome two transfers to Fayetteville on Monday for official visits.

Marshall linebacker Stephen Dix Jr., 6-1 and 237 pounds, is expected to leave Tuesday. He entered the NCAA transfer portal last Thursday as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

He recorded 67 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup and 1 recovered fumble last year for the Thundering Herd.

Dix signed with Florida State as a part of the 2020 class and played 21 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He missed the 2022 season due to injury.

He had 59 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 quarterback hurry at Florida State.

ESPN rated him a 4-star recruit, the No. 22 outside linebacker and No. 236 overall prospect as a senior at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Fla.

Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Blake Boda, 6-4 and 200 pounds, also plans to arrive Monday.

He appeared in three games for the Chanticleers as a freshman last year and completed his only pass for 14 yards against Texas State on Nov. 11.

Boda entered the portal on April 18. He was rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports in the 2023 class as a senior at Cocoa High School in Daytona Beach, Fla.