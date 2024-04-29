Arkansas football signs transfer offensive lineman from Syracuse

Arkansas landed the signature of a transfer offensive lineman from the ACC on Monday.

Syracuse offensive lineman Joe More, 6-5 and 306 pounds, committed to Arkansas during his official visit. He arrived in Fayetteville on Sunday night.

Razorback offensive line coach Eric Mateos led the recruiting efforts for More.

More has appeared in 44 games during his career while playing one season at Syracuse and four seasons, including a redshirt year, at Richmond. He transferred to Syracuse in December 2022 as a graduate transfer.

He missed most of the 2023 season due to an injury. He played in three games for the Orange.

More, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last Friday, started all 12 games during the 2022 season at Richmond and helped the Spiders average 424.1 yards per game on offense. He allowed 4 sacks in 542 pass coverage snaps.

He was rated a 2-star recruit by two recruiting services as a senior in 2018 at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Franklin, Tenn.

More is the fourth transfer to commit to the Razorbacks this spring and the first offensive lineman.