Arkansas honors ’04 CWS team

Arkansas' 2004 team was honored on the field before Saturday's Game 1 on the 20th anniversary of its College World Series appearance.

It was the first time the Razorbacks had advanced to the College World Series since 1989 under Coach Norm DeBriyn and their first appearance under Coach Dave Van Horn.

Van Horn, now in his 22nd season at Arkansas, has led the Razorbacks to the College World Series seven times. He also led Nebraska to two College World Series appearances before replacing DeBriyn at Arkansas in 2002.

There were 27 players and coaches from the 2004 team who attended this weekend's reunion.

"We had a good time," Van Horn said of a pregame meeting with the group. "I talked a lot, talked about that season and what it meant to our program at the time and how I felt like it kind of jump-started us a little bit.

"Maybe advanced us a few years as far as the fans getting back in, [raising the program's] popularity. I told them how much I appreciated it and we appreciated it.

"Some good memories. It's good to see them all come back."

5 in 7 again

Arkansas scored five runs in the seventh inning for the second consecutive SEC series.

The Razorbacks scored five runs in the seventh inning of Saturday's opener after scoring five in the seventh of their 9-6 victory at South Carolina last Saturday in the doubleheader's nightcap.

A year ago

Arkansas fifth-year junior Dylan Carter pitched two innings in Saturday's nightcap in his first SEC appearance exactly a year since his last. He allowed a two-run home run by Ty Evans in the sixth inning that put Florida ahead 9-3.

Carter's last SEC game had been April 27, 2023, against Texas A&M. He missed the rest of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.

The right-hander from Bentonville has pitched 6 1/3 innings in five games this season and has a 4.26 ERA. Last season he was 6-0 with two saves and a 3.65 ERA in 37 innings.

Good call

Arkansas freshman catcher Ryder Helfrick came into Friday night's series opener batting .149 (7 for 47), but Coach Dave Van Horn put him in the lineup at designated hitter.

Van Horn said he liked the matchup of the right-handed hitting Helfrick against Pierce Coppola, Florida's left-handed starter.

"I just like the way he swings the bat against left-handed pitchers, so that's why I put him in there," Van Horn said.

Van Horn said he decided to have Helfrick to be the DH after comparing notes with assistant coach Nate Thompson.

"What I do a lot of times, I write a lineup down in pencil, and then I'll have [Thompson] write one, just to see how close we are," Van Horn said. "We both had Helfrick DHing, which it ended up paying off obviously."

Helfrick's two-out home run in the second inning gave the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead.

"He got ahead 2-0, and man, they probably thought we were taking or whatever," Van Horn said. "[Coppola] threw it hard, but [Helfrick] hit it harder. That was a big swing."

It was Helfrick's third home run this season and second in SEC play. He hit a home run in the ninth inning for the winning run when Arkansas beat Auburn 6-5 on March 22 after coming into the game as a defensive replacement.

Amped up

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn was asked if Hagen Smith was amped up for Friday night's start against the Gators after his first three pitches were 100 mph according to the stadium scoreboard.

"I guess so, man," Van Horn said with a smile. "I'll look at what [Arkansas' TrackMan radar metrics] reads. Probably about the same.

"Sometimes [the scoreboard radar is] a little slower than ours. Maybe it's fast.

"But the ball was jumping out of his hand. The first pitch of the game, triple digits up there, is kind of amazing."

Smith went a season-long 7 innings and threw 96 pitches with 68 strikes.