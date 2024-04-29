Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 18-26 in the Benton County Clerk's Office:
April 18
Enos Lou Barger Jr., 49, and Rebecca Lynn Elkins, 50, both of Bentonville
Adam Jeffrey Brass, 29, and Erin Nicole Whitson, 26, both of Louisville, Ohio
Brandon Lynn Bruning, 32, Russellville, and Sierra Autumn Cobb, 25, Rogers
Aaron Ryan Corona, 25, and Julitza Maree Galloza-Miranda, 24, both of Georgetown, Texas
Sherri Marie Cotton, 47, and Terra Renea Gentry, 33, both of Centerton
Kevin Michael Fitzpatrick, 68, and Rebecca Leah Griffin, 57, both of Rogers
Jay Nileshbhai Patel, 27, Plano, Texas, and Kelly Marie Marsh, 27, Springfield, Mo.
Samson Nathanael Pleasant, 31, and Brianna Nicole Cobb, 24, both of Republic, Mo.
Darren Phillip Prater, 28, and Jessica Renee Adkins, 28, both of Joplin, Mo.
Sonil Smadhur, 35, and Shalini Singh, 32, both of Bentonville
Joseph Aaron Stonehocker, 25, Norman, Okla., and Joy Elizabeth Phillips, 24, Edmond, Okla.
Cody James Turner, 33, Watts, Okla., and Whitney Danielle Maupin, 30, Siloam Springs
Kobee Mac Wade, 25, and Samantha Erin Rife, 25, both of Chicago, Ill.
April 19
Jake Thomas Bowman, 22, Siloam Springs, and Kimberly Calderon Ruiz, 23, Rogers
Nicholas Paul Brown, 32, Norman, Okla., and Carmen Lee Rabel, 30, Miami, Okla.
Steven Grant Bryan, 35, and Eden Kaye Passmore, 36, both of Rogers
Luke Chandler Burton, 29, Pea Ridge, and Linden Brooks Van Hoose, 24, Springdale
Patrick Jeremy Christman, 34, and Hannah Leigh Shelburne, 32, both of Rogers
Jerome Thomas Engebos, 41, and Christina DeAnn Chalfant, 46, both of Bentonville
Christopher Ashok Gaikwad, 42, and Alexis Nicole Cogswell, 41, both of Shawnee Mission, Kan.
Ben James Harp, 28, and Casey Isabell Ludolph, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Damon Wayne Hassell, 44, and Jennifer Michelle Jones, 38, both of Bella Vista
Ryan Joseph Hicks, 43, Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Bettie Marie McDonnell, 43, Archie, Mo.
David Michael Jones, 39, Fayetteville, and Maureen Elizabeth Howard, 40, Bentonville
Adam Wade Killingsworth, 40, and Pamela Sue Shupp, 34, both of Omaha, Neb.
Jerry Alan Kingsley, 58, and Melissa Lee Miller, 44, both of Rogers
Jeffery Wade Landsaw, 34, and Samantha Renee Flint, 34, both of Pea Ridge
Nathan David Lesmann, 29, and Nicole Elizabeth Graham, 32, both of Sulphur Springs
Jesse Santana Muro, 39, and Brittany Marie Phillips, 35, both of Rogers
Ryan Chance Patton, 44, and Latricia Mae Allison, 47, both of Bella Vista
Andrew Anthony Puckett, 34, and Chelsea Theadora Michael, 29, both of Rogers
Jacob Malachi Robinson, 28, and Bailey Ann Alexander, 26, both of Centerton
Kenneth John Siefert, 27, Bentonville, and Madison Brooks Kennedy, 29, Bella Vista
Carter Brett Smith, 28, and Haley Nicole Ryan, 26, both of Rogers
Todd Ashley Summers, 44, and Natasha Dawn Holmes, 42, both of Gentry
Reece Jacob Taylor, 25, and Kowana Yulanda Marie Sprouse, 23, both of Bella Vista
April 22
Matthew Ray Aaron Basco, 31, and Tiffany Irene Ritchie, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Tony Ray Elliott, 43, Rogers, and Mutinta Muyaba, 36, Bentonville
Thomas Edward Farrar, 65, and LuAnn Schulenberg, 65, both of Kansas City, Kan.
Adrian Barrera Guerrero, 26, and Autumn Elizabeth Benedict, 23, both of Rogers
Thomas Clinton Ingram, 28, and Shelby Macayla Roe, 27, both of Rogers
Roger Allen Martin, 55, and Audra Dean Martin, 48, both of Pea Ridge
Piercen Sevren Mendola, 24, Rogers, and Maggie Lynn Hemmert, 22, Bentonville
Drake Kyle Reese, 22, and Avery Diann Brown, 23, both of Cassville, Mo.
Luke Frederick Stroh, 28, and Madeline Elise Harrington, 27, both of Rogers
Christopher Shane Turner, 34, and Melinda Kay Ingram, 37, both of Bentonville
April 23
Sammy Don Couch, 43, and Natalie Frances Inmon, 47, both of Gravette
Mark Alexander Davis, 20, and Jordan Bryce Estepp, 21, both of Bella Vista
Isaac Donald Forster, 26, and Katelyn My Vuong, 24, both of Wichita, Kan.
Jeffrey Lloyd French, 37, and Julie Christin Hicks, 44, both of Rogers
Jeremy Jo Galapon, 36, and Joscelyn Rosalia Huerta Lopez, 27, both of Rogers
Riley Martin Grunor, 21, Fayetteville, and Emilyn Dyan Martin, 21, Garfield
Royce William Martin, 30, and Sarah Michele Fowler, 29, both of Springdale
Kaleb Wayne McMillon, 26, and Ryann Layne Goodsell, 26, both of Rogers
Travis Lee Miller, 35, and Kara Cathryn Rubow, 37, both of Rogers
Chirag Mukeshbhai Patel, 29, Springfield, Mo., and Khyatiben Kiritbhai Patel, 31, Rogers
Alexander James Richards, 20, and Sofia Ettema, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Joshua William Ray Taft, 42, and Ashley Nicole Inman, 33, both of Joplin, Mo.
April 24
Brett Daniel Addington, 28, and Jordan Rae Clary, 29, both of Centerton
Taylor Joseph Andon, 36, and Ashley Marie Murphy, 36, both of Atkinson, Ill.
Caliste Michael Bab, 53, and Tenisha Nicole Childs, 50, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Radlee Glen Bien, 34, Bentonville, and Abigail Laura Norman, 30, Rogers
Anthony Wilder Blockburger, 29, and Jade Taylor Kozlosky, 29, both of Pea Ridge
Carl Lee Green, 39, and Amy Elizabeth Strayhorn, 44, both of Bentonville
Franklin Lejjena, 34, and Martha Joses, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Alan Randall Minard, 32, and Meleah Michelle Gross, 35, both of Bella Vista
Tony Lee Williams, 85, and Mary Lee Ball, 79, both of Siloam Springs
James Nelson Wright, 37, Bentonville, and Magdalia Rivera-Gomez, 32. Springfield, Mo.
Yu Zheng, 29, and Kun Chen, 31, both of Bentonville