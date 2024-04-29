Benton County marriage licenses





The following marriage license applications were recorded April 18-26 in the Benton County Clerk's Office:

April 18

Enos Lou Barger Jr., 49, and Rebecca Lynn Elkins, 50, both of Bentonville

Adam Jeffrey Brass, 29, and Erin Nicole Whitson, 26, both of Louisville, Ohio

Brandon Lynn Bruning, 32, Russellville, and Sierra Autumn Cobb, 25, Rogers

Aaron Ryan Corona, 25, and Julitza Maree Galloza-Miranda, 24, both of Georgetown, Texas

Sherri Marie Cotton, 47, and Terra Renea Gentry, 33, both of Centerton

Kevin Michael Fitzpatrick, 68, and Rebecca Leah Griffin, 57, both of Rogers

Jay Nileshbhai Patel, 27, Plano, Texas, and Kelly Marie Marsh, 27, Springfield, Mo.

Samson Nathanael Pleasant, 31, and Brianna Nicole Cobb, 24, both of Republic, Mo.

Darren Phillip Prater, 28, and Jessica Renee Adkins, 28, both of Joplin, Mo.

Sonil Smadhur, 35, and Shalini Singh, 32, both of Bentonville

Joseph Aaron Stonehocker, 25, Norman, Okla., and Joy Elizabeth Phillips, 24, Edmond, Okla.

Cody James Turner, 33, Watts, Okla., and Whitney Danielle Maupin, 30, Siloam Springs

Kobee Mac Wade, 25, and Samantha Erin Rife, 25, both of Chicago, Ill.

April 19

Jake Thomas Bowman, 22, Siloam Springs, and Kimberly Calderon Ruiz, 23, Rogers

Nicholas Paul Brown, 32, Norman, Okla., and Carmen Lee Rabel, 30, Miami, Okla.

Steven Grant Bryan, 35, and Eden Kaye Passmore, 36, both of Rogers

Luke Chandler Burton, 29, Pea Ridge, and Linden Brooks Van Hoose, 24, Springdale

Patrick Jeremy Christman, 34, and Hannah Leigh Shelburne, 32, both of Rogers

Jerome Thomas Engebos, 41, and Christina DeAnn Chalfant, 46, both of Bentonville

Christopher Ashok Gaikwad, 42, and Alexis Nicole Cogswell, 41, both of Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Ben James Harp, 28, and Casey Isabell Ludolph, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Damon Wayne Hassell, 44, and Jennifer Michelle Jones, 38, both of Bella Vista

Ryan Joseph Hicks, 43, Rocky Comfort, Mo., and Bettie Marie McDonnell, 43, Archie, Mo.

David Michael Jones, 39, Fayetteville, and Maureen Elizabeth Howard, 40, Bentonville

Adam Wade Killingsworth, 40, and Pamela Sue Shupp, 34, both of Omaha, Neb.

Jerry Alan Kingsley, 58, and Melissa Lee Miller, 44, both of Rogers

Jeffery Wade Landsaw, 34, and Samantha Renee Flint, 34, both of Pea Ridge

Nathan David Lesmann, 29, and Nicole Elizabeth Graham, 32, both of Sulphur Springs

Jesse Santana Muro, 39, and Brittany Marie Phillips, 35, both of Rogers

Ryan Chance Patton, 44, and Latricia Mae Allison, 47, both of Bella Vista

Andrew Anthony Puckett, 34, and Chelsea Theadora Michael, 29, both of Rogers

Jacob Malachi Robinson, 28, and Bailey Ann Alexander, 26, both of Centerton

Kenneth John Siefert, 27, Bentonville, and Madison Brooks Kennedy, 29, Bella Vista

Carter Brett Smith, 28, and Haley Nicole Ryan, 26, both of Rogers

Todd Ashley Summers, 44, and Natasha Dawn Holmes, 42, both of Gentry

Reece Jacob Taylor, 25, and Kowana Yulanda Marie Sprouse, 23, both of Bella Vista

April 22

Matthew Ray Aaron Basco, 31, and Tiffany Irene Ritchie, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Tony Ray Elliott, 43, Rogers, and Mutinta Muyaba, 36, Bentonville

Thomas Edward Farrar, 65, and LuAnn Schulenberg, 65, both of Kansas City, Kan.

Adrian Barrera Guerrero, 26, and Autumn Elizabeth Benedict, 23, both of Rogers

Thomas Clinton Ingram, 28, and Shelby Macayla Roe, 27, both of Rogers

Roger Allen Martin, 55, and Audra Dean Martin, 48, both of Pea Ridge

Piercen Sevren Mendola, 24, Rogers, and Maggie Lynn Hemmert, 22, Bentonville

Drake Kyle Reese, 22, and Avery Diann Brown, 23, both of Cassville, Mo.

Luke Frederick Stroh, 28, and Madeline Elise Harrington, 27, both of Rogers

Christopher Shane Turner, 34, and Melinda Kay Ingram, 37, both of Bentonville

April 23

Sammy Don Couch, 43, and Natalie Frances Inmon, 47, both of Gravette

Mark Alexander Davis, 20, and Jordan Bryce Estepp, 21, both of Bella Vista

Isaac Donald Forster, 26, and Katelyn My Vuong, 24, both of Wichita, Kan.

Jeffrey Lloyd French, 37, and Julie Christin Hicks, 44, both of Rogers

Jeremy Jo Galapon, 36, and Joscelyn Rosalia Huerta Lopez, 27, both of Rogers

Riley Martin Grunor, 21, Fayetteville, and Emilyn Dyan Martin, 21, Garfield

Royce William Martin, 30, and Sarah Michele Fowler, 29, both of Springdale

Kaleb Wayne McMillon, 26, and Ryann Layne Goodsell, 26, both of Rogers

Travis Lee Miller, 35, and Kara Cathryn Rubow, 37, both of Rogers

Chirag Mukeshbhai Patel, 29, Springfield, Mo., and Khyatiben Kiritbhai Patel, 31, Rogers

Alexander James Richards, 20, and Sofia Ettema, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Joshua William Ray Taft, 42, and Ashley Nicole Inman, 33, both of Joplin, Mo.

April 24

Brett Daniel Addington, 28, and Jordan Rae Clary, 29, both of Centerton

Taylor Joseph Andon, 36, and Ashley Marie Murphy, 36, both of Atkinson, Ill.

Caliste Michael Bab, 53, and Tenisha Nicole Childs, 50, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Radlee Glen Bien, 34, Bentonville, and Abigail Laura Norman, 30, Rogers

Anthony Wilder Blockburger, 29, and Jade Taylor Kozlosky, 29, both of Pea Ridge

Carl Lee Green, 39, and Amy Elizabeth Strayhorn, 44, both of Bentonville

Franklin Lejjena, 34, and Martha Joses, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Alan Randall Minard, 32, and Meleah Michelle Gross, 35, both of Bella Vista

Tony Lee Williams, 85, and Mary Lee Ball, 79, both of Siloam Springs

James Nelson Wright, 37, Bentonville, and Magdalia Rivera-Gomez, 32. Springfield, Mo.

Yu Zheng, 29, and Kun Chen, 31, both of Bentonville



