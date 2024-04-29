Boeser’s hat trick helps Vancouver take 3-1 lead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brock Boeser had the best playoff game of his career at the perfect moment for the Vancouver Canucks.

Boeser had his first hat trick in the playoffs, then Elias Lindholm scored 1:02 into overtime as the Canucks stunned Nashville 4-3 on Sunday night grabbing a 3-1 lead to put the Predators on the brink of elimination in their best-of-seven, first-round series.

Lindolm beat goalie Juuse Saros over his stick with a wrister from just in front of the crease off a pass from Conor Garland.

"I was wide open right in front," Lindholm said. "So, I mean, obviously we scored a goal and got kind of relief and a lot of emotions and lost my voice a little bit. But it's a good feeling."

Boeser scored on Vancouver's first shot and got the Canucks into overtime scoring twice in the final 2:49. His third came with 8 seconds left in regulation to quiet a Nashville crowd that celebrated much of the third period. Boeser said he knew time was ticking down after he hit the post and had the puck again.

"I just kind of saw an opportunity like to jam it and just try it, and it worked," Boeser said.

J.T. Miller had three assists. The Canucks now will have a chance to advance Tuesday night in Vancouver in Game 5.

Filip Forsberg, Gustav Nyquist and Mark Jankowski all scored for Nashville, which also blew a 2-1 lead losing Game 1 giving up three goals in the third period. It was the first time the Predators lost a playoff game leading by two or more goals in the third period in franchise history.

"We just kind of broke down and lost a little composure there in the end," Nashville Coach Andrew Brunette said.

The Canucks won with Arturs Silovs making 27 saves in his NHL playoff debut as their third different starting goalie.

"He made some big saves for us tonight, and he's a huge part of our win," Boeser said.

The sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft from Riga, Latvia, replaced Casey DeSmith, who got his first postseason win Friday night in Game 2. He took over in net for All-Star Thatcher Demko who is week-to-week after winning Game 1.

The Canucks became only the second team in NHL history with three different goalies to win each of their first three games in a postseason. Vancouver also did it during the 2004 Western quarterfinals with Dan Cloutier in Game 1, Johan Hedberg in Game 3 and Alex Auld in Game 6.

Chicago in the 1972 quarterfinals was the only other team in NHL history with three different goalies to win a game at any point in a series. Tony Esposito won Game 1, Gary Smith took Game 3 and Gerry Desjardins was in net for Game 4.

This felt much more like a Smashville playoff game with Little Big Town handling the national anthem in style followed by seven catfish hitting the ice before the puck dropped.

Will Levis, quarterback of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, also helped ramp up the home crowd. His new center Lloyd Cushenberry III snapped a catfish to Levis on the band stand, and the quarterback kissed the fish.

Boeser put Vancouver up 1-0 with a wrister just 2:55 in from the front edge of the left circle for his second goal in as many games. Jankowski got his stick on Jeremy Lauzon's slap shot and tied it up for Nashville at 5:34 with the teams skating 4-on-4.

Nyquist put Nashville up 2-1 at 5:21 of the second, finishing off a 2-on-1 with a wrister from the right circle for his first goal in this series. Forsberg seemed to clinch the win with captain Roman Josi's pass going off his right skate 12 seconds into the third until Vancouver's late rally.

Josi called it a "crazy ending." The Canucks won their first playoff game when trailing by at least two goals in the third since Game 1 of the second round in 2003 against Minnesota. They trailed 3-1 and also won that game 4-3 in overtime.

"It's a tough ending," Josi said. "It doesn't happen too often, but that's hockey."

RANGERS 4,

CAPITALS 0

WASHINGTON -- Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal on the power play early in the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and New York advanced to the second round of the playoffs by finishing off a sweep of Washington in Game 4.

Trade deadline pickup Jack Roslovic sealed it with an empty-netter with 51 seconds left, and the Rangers will next face either the Carolina Hurricanes or crosstown-rival New York Islanders with a spot in the Eastern Conference final at stake. Carolina leads that series 3-1.

They'll get the benefit of some extra rest thanks to Panarin's goal with 16:39 left in regulation, 11 seconds after T.J. Oshie was penalized for high-sticking Vincent Trocheck, which helped them avoid overtime or this series returning to Madison Square Garden for a Game 5 on Wednesday. The Presidents' Trophy winners for having the best regular season in the NHL needed just four to vanquish the Capitals and become the first team to advance this spring.

New York moves on thanks to another dominant performance from Trocheck, who was the best player on the ice all series. Trocheck long before drawing the crucial penalty scored on the power play and broke up a scoring chance by Alex Ovechkin, who was held off the scoresheet entirely through four games -- the first time that has happened in a single postseason in the Capitals captain's 15 trips.

But he was not Washington's only problem, and part of the lack of offense was Shesterkin, who several times sparked chants of "Igor! Igor!" from the many Rangers fans in attendance. He turned aside Dylan Strome 14 seconds after Kaapo Kakko scored in the first minute to put them ahead and later made back-to-back saves on Tom Wilson's point-blank chances on the doorstep.

AVALANCHE 5,

JETS 1

DENVER -- Valeri Nichushkin recorded his first career hat trick, Alexandar Georgiev turned in another strong showing and Colorado beat Winnipeg in Game 4 to move a win away from advancing.

Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar also scored for the Avalanche, who grabbed a 3-1 lead in the first-round series. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Winnipeg.

Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left to give him his third goal and his first hat trick in game No. 580 of his NHL career, including regular season and postseason.

Georgiev was on the hot seat after a shaky Game 1, but his confidence keeps surging with every big save. He stopped 26 shots in the matinee game.

Vezina Trophy-favorite Connor Hellebuyck continues to struggle in net. He allowed four goals on 30 shots before being replaced by Laurent Brossoit for the third period. Hellebuyck has surrendered 19 goals in the series.

Lehkonen and Nichushkin have both scored in all four games of the series. Makar had a goal and an assist Sunday to give him 73 points (18 goals, 55 assists) in 65 career playoff games. It's the second-highest points per game average (1.12) by a defenseman in postseason history, behind only Bobby Orr (1.24).

Makar's goal was a masterpiece as he took the puck deep in his zone, weaved through several Winnipeg defenders, found some open space and lined a shot past Hellebuyck.

Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.

Nate Schmidt scored for Winnipeg.

There was a scary moment in the third period when Winnipeg forward Vladislav Namestnikov was hit in the left side of his face by a puck. Namestnikov was trying to jump out of the way of a shot from teammate Nate Schmidt when the puck hit a stick and struck him. Namestnikov stayed down on the ice as trainers rushed out. He skated off with help and exited through the Avalanche bench. Namestnikov had a towel pressed to his face.

On Friday, Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon suffered a laceration on his hand after appearing to be cut by a skate blade during a scrum following the final horn in Colorado's 6-2 win Friday.

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops a shot in the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen, front left, celebrates after scoring a goal with left wing Zach Parise, back left, and defenseman Sean Walker, right, in the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Winnipeg Jets, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, right, allows in a goal on a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (not shown) as Jets defenseman Logan Stanley (64) looks on in the first period of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, center top, directs his team in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against he Winnipeg Jets Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, center, stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche right wing Brandon Duhaime (12) in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

