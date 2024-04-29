Calipari lands top big man from portal

Arkansas basketball Coach John Calipari landed one of the top players in the NCAA transfer portal with the commitment of former Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo on Monday.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports first reported the news.

Aidoo, 6-11 and 245 pounds, is rated the No. 2 center and No. 8 overall transfer in the portal by On3. He is known to have visited Baylor and reportedly also considered North Carolina and Ole Miss.

He officially visited Fayetteville on Saturday and Sunday.

He averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in 2023-24 for the Volunteers. He started 36 games and earned Associated Press first-team All-SEC.

He had 23 points and 12 rebounds in the Tennessee’s 92-63 victory over Arkansas in Walton Arena on Feb. 14.

Aidoo started 9 of 35 games during the 2022-23 season. He averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds and blocked 44 shots.

He was rated a 4-star recruit by three recruiting services and Rivals listed him as a 5-star prospect, the No. 2 center and No. 25 overall recruit for the 2021 class as a senior at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, N.C.



Aidoo is the fifth addition to the Arkansas roster since the arrival of Calipari in Fayetteville and the first who did not have ties to Calipari at Kentucky.