Campus arrests at 900 in 10 days

At least 900 protesters have been arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses in the last 10 days, according to a Washington Post tally, the largest police response to campus activism in years and one that experts say poses myriad potential challenges for law enforcement agencies.

Mass demonstrations on campuses ranged from peaceful sit-ins on sun-soaked grassy malls to vitriolic confrontations with counterprotesters. To remove protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Gaza war and universities to divest from Israeli financial interests, some administrators turned to police, pointing to numerous reports of hate, antisemitic speech and violence that marred some demonstrations.

On some campuses, law enforcement offered repeated warnings and conducted cordial, orderly arrests. On others, police and demonstrators engaged in physical confrontations, with officers employing some of the same tools and tactics used to quell riots and demonstrations four years ago, when thousands marched through the streets of U.S. cities after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd.

At Emory University last week, Atlanta police said officers used "chemical irritants" to clear an encampment, and a Georgia State Patrol trooper was captured on video using a stun gun to subdue a man on the ground. The agency said the man was resisting arrest.

In Boston, police in riot gear cleared an encampment on the campus of Northeastern University on Saturday. Massachusetts State Police said about 102 protesters were arrested and will be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. At Emerson College in Boston, police said they arrested 108 people during a confrontation in which four officers were injured in the early hours of Thursday.

Washington University in St. Louis locked some campus buildings and arrested protesters Saturday. Photos showed uniformed police attempting to remove masked protesters as others, also wearing masks, linked arms to thwart the efforts.

ENCAMPMENTS SPRING UP

The national wave of campus arrests kicked off on April 18, when Columbia University President Minouche Shafik wrote a letter to New York police requesting help to clear the student demonstrators.

The decision led to the arrests of more than 100 people on the Manhattan campus and inspired fresh waves of protests across the country.

Since then, students have dug in at dozens of pro-Palestinian encampments around the country, prompting a range of responses from administrators: arrests and criminal charges, student suspensions or simply continued pleas to leave. The plight of students has become a central part of protests, with both the students and a growing number of faculty members demanding amnesty for protesters. At issue is whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students through their adult lives.

Faculty members at universities in California, Georgia and Texas have initiated or passed largely symbolic votes of no confidence in their leadership.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said President Joe Biden "knows that there are very strong feelings" but would leave managing the protests to local authorities.

"People should have the ability to air their views and to share their perspectives publicly, but it has to be peaceful," Kirby said on ABC's "This Week."

In an interview that aired Sunday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called it "a dangerous situation" and placed the responsibility with college administrators.

Phillip Atiba Solomon, a Yale professor of psychology and African American studies, and co-founder of the Center for Policing Equity, attributed the swift interdiction on several campuses in part to the mounting political pressure on university presidents to avoid appearing as if they are appeasing anti-Israel demonstrators.

Those presidents watched the careers of former Harvard president Claudine Gay and former University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill unravel late last year after both were accused of antisemitism for their comments on how to deal with protesters, Solomon said, and want to avoid a similar fate. Shafik was questioned about antisemitism on campus by lawmakers on Capitol Hill the day before she called in police.

"Presidents are trying to figure out how to deal with what seems like a fracturing on the political left, tons of pressure on the political right, some reasonable arguments -- students say they don't feel safe," Solomon said. "And commencement is coming up. So they call the police."

SOCIAL MEDIA FACTOR

The equation is complicated by the shifting nature of youth-driven protests, which have become more difficult for law enforcement to manage in the age of social media, experts said.

Policing guidelines for managing civil disobedience that were taught for decades have been rendered moot. Fractured and leaderless protest movements make negotiations useless in many scenarios; the ability to spontaneously and anonymously organize protest action online hampers law enforcement's ability to prepare; and an influx of bad actors -- often masked -- seeking to escalate conflicts with police can turn scenes violent in an instant.

"These are more dynamic events than any time in history," said Eugene O'Donnell, a criminal justice professor at John Jay College in New York. "Every day that goes by, there is more sophistication that makes them problematic. It is more their playing field than ever before."

Four days after the Columbia arrests, city police were called onto the campus of New York University, also at the request of university leaders. Dozens of students occupied a plaza at the university, and several hundred demonstrators and onlookers formed a ring around the encampment to protect them.

When police moved to clear the area on April 22, intense clashes broke out. Several objects, including water bottles, were thrown at the police. Police reported 120 arrests.

At the University of California, Los Angeles, police set up barricades before hundreds of demonstrators on both sides joined a growing crowd Sunday near where pro-Palestinian students have been staying around-the-clock in tents. Counterprotesters who organized a "Stand in Support of Jewish Students" rally said their goal was to "stand up against hatred and antisemitism."

Across town at the University of Southern California, administrators canceled next month's main commencement ceremony after police arrested dozens of people late Wednesday.

Many law enforcement agencies feel their hands are tied when universities declare that students and others breaking rules on campus are trespassing, experts said. When university presidents call, the police typically answer without regard for optics.

But that did not happen at one university in the nation's capital.

At George Washington University, university leadership asked D.C. police to arrest protesters for trespassing -- and were denied, The Post reported late Friday.

Two officials familiar with the talks, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss them, said police officials concluded that taking enforcement action against a small number of peaceful protesters did not align with the department's interests.

POLICE RELUCTANCE

In many locales, today's law enforcement leaders are far less willing to take action against protesters since the racial justice unrest of 2020, O'Donnell said.

"Policing is a political institution now, and there is no worse time to be an officer in uniform than at a protest right now," O'Donnell said. "The people who have failed to lead on campuses now are dumping this in the laps of the police."

At least one university scrambled to construct the legal grounds to remove protesters before calling police.

Indiana University administrators changed course on a 55-year-old campus policy that allowed temporary structures like tents and signs without a permit in Dunn Meadow, a sprawling 20-acre park on the university's main campus, except during overnight hours. A university spokesperson said the policy includes a provision that allows changes in the rule as needed and officials did so to "balance free speech and safety."

On Thursday, campus police arrested 34 people, with charges ranging from trespassing and resisting law enforcement to battery on a public safety official, said Indiana University police spokesperson Hannah Skibba.

To combat strategic disadvantages inherent to modern protests, some law enforcement agencies have responded in recent years with an overwhelming show of force, according to policing experts, who see the tactic as an effort to cow protesters with large numbers of personnel and fearsome armor.

At the University of Texas at Austin, state troopers in riot gear helped detain 57 protesters who were arrested by campus police on Wednesday, drawing praise from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

But local prosecutors dropped the charges due to "deficiencies" in the charging documents, a Travis County Attorney spokesperson said.

George Lobb, who volunteered with 15 other lawyers to represent protesters through the Austin Lawyers Guild, said "there was no violence" at the protest until the state police showed up. He also noted that state universities in Arlington and San Antonio had protests the same day but no police crackdowns or arrests.

He faulted the university president for "poor leadership" and "not realizing when you call in the Praetorian guard, goon squad, you're going to get goon squad behavior."

Information for this article was contributed by Carolyn Thompson, Margery Beck, Christopher Weber, Jacques Billeaud, Aaron Morrison, Stefanie Dazio, Kathy McCormack, Jim Vertuno, Acacia Coronado, Sudhin Thanawala, Jeff Amy, Jeff Martin, Mike Stewart, Collin Binkley, Jake Offenhartz, Jesse Bedayn and Sophia Tareen of The Associated Press.

Student demonstrators occupy the pro-Palestinian encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York on Thursday. MUST CREDIT: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post

