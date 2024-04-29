Child care center to open in May on Walmart campus in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE — Walmart will offer child care services for corporate campus employees on its new campus, vastly increasing the availability of such services in Northwest Arkansas.

Little Squiggles Children’s Enrichment Center will open May 6 for Walmart associates working on the corporate campus.

The center comprises two buildings at 310 and 210 S. P St. totaling 73,000 square feet. Each building has 19 classrooms for children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old.

The center is the second amenity building to open at the new Walmart headquarters. The Walton Family Whole Health and Fitness Center opened in January.

Meghan Klosterman, senior manager of child care programs at Walmart, said having on-site child care was one of the most employee-requested amenities.

The center is expected to increase the child care offerings in the region by around 15%, Klosterman said. Even though this center enrolls only children of on-campus Walmart associates, it decreases the strain on existing facilities and opens spots on waitlists, she said.

Arkansas ranks 43rd in child well-being, according to the 2023 KIDS COUNT Data Book by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. This study tracks various metrics for well-being, including access to child care.

According to its website, the foundation is focused on advocating for better, equitable child care services, as over a quarter of parents in its national study reported being fired because of difficulties accessing child care.

Michelle Wynn, co-director of nonprofit group Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas, said many child care centers in the area have long waiting lists, especially for infant and toddler care. Child Care Aware of NWA provides child care referrals in 17 counties in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and south-central Arkansas, according to its website.

She said she has already seen the waiting lists shrink since Little Squiggles was announced and hopes it helps more families access quality care.

“Even in Northwest Arkansas with its significant resources, there is a demand for more quality child care options, especially when it comes to infant and toddler care,” said Paul Lazenby, executive director of the Arkansas Early Childhood Association.

Lazenby said just 10% of infants and toddlers in the state have access to high-quality child care, and fewer than half of 3- and 4-year-olds are enrolled in prekindergarten.

That sentiment was echoed by Oliva Gardner, director of education policy at the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families.

“Only four counties in Arkansas come close to meeting that need, and none of them are in Northwest Arkansas,” she said.

Klosterman said she wants to make sure Walmart associates have a good work-life balance, and having accessible child care on campus helps achieve this.

She said many Walmart associates enroll their children at the Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center at 309 N.E. J St. — roughly 2 miles from Little Squiggles — but Little Squiggles will allow those who work on campus to be closer to their children and even visit them during the workday.

BRIGHT HORIZONS

Little Squiggles will be run by Bright Horizons, a child care company that focuses on individualized, play-based education.

The company has more than 600 locations in the U.S., according to its website, and operates the Sam’s Club Kids Club, which provides child care to associates at the Sam’s Club corporate office.

Little Squiggles is set to be the largest child care facility in the state and the third largest Bright Horizons child care center in the country, said Lauren Floyd, executive director of Little Squiggles.

The center is expected to have 500 children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old enroll in its program, Floyd said. They will phase in incrementally, she said, and each building will have around 250 students.

She said children typically join the program closer to 20 weeks old, which is when parental leave typically ends for Walmart associates.

The center will employ 110 to 120 early childhood educators and four instructional coaches to support the educators, Floyd said.

Wynn said the early childhood education industry is experiencing a shortage of workers in Arkansas, but competitive salaries and benefits can help alleviate that.

Attractive benefits include equitable pay and educational advancement programs, which Floyd said Bright Horizons offers.

Floyd said she is the product of that program, as the company helped her finish her associate and bachelor’s degrees in early childhood education and administration. She said she hopes to extend this program to the educators who work at Little Squiggles.

‘MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT’

Bright Horizons and Walmart were a natural partnership, Klosterman said, because both companies value whole health and education.

“We know that you can’t separate the well-being of a parent from the well-being of a child,” Klosterman said. “The more healthy we can have our associates be in mind, body and spirit, we know that will carry over to their children.”

Whole health is an approach that prioritizes the health of a person’s mind, body and spirit. Floyd said for little ones this includes listening to body cues, focusing on emotional regulation and conflict resolution.

Exposing children to diversity is also an important aspect, Floyd said. She hopes children will learn to explore these ideas through the multicultural meals served, reading options and learning not every person looks or acts the same.

The classrooms are divided by developmental stage and feature a variety of toys for child-led exploration. The center will seek accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children, Floyd said, which advocates for equitable, diverse education.

There will be displays throughout the buildings for various holidays as well as celebratory months such as Pride Month, Hispanic Heritage Month and Black History Month, Floyd said.

“We know children need to be able to see their families, and not every family looks the same,” Floyd said. “It is about exposing children to the world around them. We lean on families in their partnership to further educate children, and we want children to see the beauty of this world.”

Other educational opportunities include movement zones — areas that encourage exercise and play and offer music and dance lessons. There’s also a STEM lab; science, technology, engineering and math are important to introduce early, Floyd said. The lab is only for students 3 years old and older, while movement zones are separated by age and available for all ages. She said allowing children to explore the world around them through expression is important, and having a variety of learning areas furthers this goal.

The center has multiple playgrounds, which allow for outdoor exploration and lessons, she said.

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

There is also a parent courtyard, allowing parents working on campus to check their children out and have a meal or time together. Klosterman said this helps Walmart associates achieve better work-life balance while fulfilling their need for child care.

Parents won’t miss out on their child’s day, Floyd said, because there is an app that allows teachers to share photos, videos and notes from the day. Parents can track eating habits, naps, diaper changes and more. There will be conferences with families twice a year, Floyd said, and parents can request one at any time.

Classrooms are divided by developmental stages and children may get speech, physical and occupational therapy services if needed. Any practitioners coming to the building will go through strict background checks as security is a priority, Floyd said.

There is an app that allows the parent who doesn’t work for the company access to the building, and the parent who does work for the company will be given access through their work badge, Floyd said. Walmart’s on-campus security will oversee the site and may even pop in during story time, she said.

Tuition and Costs

$1,107-$1,258 per month depending on age.

There is no sibling discount.

Cost will be pulled from the enrolled associate's paycheck on the 25th of each month.

Sources: Meghan Klosterman, Lauren Floyd







