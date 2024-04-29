Clippers’ big lead vanishes, but Mavericks fade at finish

DALLAS -- Paul George and James Harden are two-for-two without Kawhi Leonard in the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round playoff series against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

The healthy LA stars can afford to shrug over the blown 31-point lead in Game 4.

George and Harden each scored 33 points while playing key fourth-quarter roles to help the Clippers hold off a huge rally fueled mostly by Irving for a 116-111 victory Sunday to even the first-round series at 2-2.

"We knew they would make a run," Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue said. "But also, we didn't think we'd come into this building and be up 31 points either. So I told our team, just get the win, however you've got to get it. In the playoffs, it don't matter how you win."

Leonard was out with right knee inflammation again after missing the series opener, then playing in both Dallas victories. The Clippers aren't sure he'll make it back for the third Western Conference first-round meeting between these teams in the past five seasons.

The teams have split a pair on each other's home court. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Irving scored 40 points for Dallas, including an acrobatic layup with 2:15 remaining for a 105-104 lead that was the first for the Mavericks since the middle of the first quarter.

Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth career playoff triple-double -- all against the Clippers -- while clearly struggling with right knee soreness that had him questionable until he warmed up before the game.

"He did everything he could," Coach Jason Kidd said. "I thought he competed on both ends. He put us in position to take the lead there in the fourth. We just came up short."

George scored 26 points in the first half, when the Clippers' lead reached 55-24 on a three-pointer by Harden. The high-scoring stars combined to go 11 of 15 from long range as LA finished 18 of 29 overall.

After Irving's go-ahead layup, George hit his first basket of the second half, a fadeaway three-pointer from the corner. Irving missed a layup, and Harden converted a three-point play for a 110-105 lead. The 10-time All-Star scored 15 points in the fourth, hitting five of his well-known floaters that were mostly absent in the first three games.

This is part of why the Clippers added Harden in an early-season trade, giving them another option with a star such as Leonard sidelined.

"I'm blessed to be able to change it up and be a facilitator or a scorer," Harden said. "My mindset coming to this team was doing whatever it takes to win and get to the end goal. Whether that's scoring or facilitating, I think it goes possession by possession and game by game."

The Clippers tied a franchise playoff record for a quarter with eight three-pointers in the first, and George had three of them while scoring his playoff first-quarter high with 16 points to match the Mavericks and help build a 39-16 lead.

Harden's three-pointer for the 31-point lead midway through the second quarter came not long after Doncic was called for a technical foul coming down the court when his miss dropped Dallas to 0-11 from long range..

It was almost a replay of Game 1, when the Leonard-less Clippers led by 26 at halftime and 29 early in the third quarter. Minus the massive rally, although Dallas did whittle the deficit in the second half of the opener.

"This is like Game 1," Kidd said. "Early game, for whatever reason we just haven't played well. We've gotten off to slow starts. That's just something that we've got to talk about as a team. If there's another afternoon game, we've got to make sure we're ready to go from the jump and we can't wait."

Irving hit the next two three-pointers for Dallas, and the rally was on. He scored 16 in the second quarter and kept it going in the third, finishing those two quarters with 26 after a scoreless first. Dallas trailed by four entering the fourth quarter.

"We dug ourselves in a hole," Irving said. "There's no time to complain about it or look to each other for any excuses. It was just time to get it going. Fell short, but this is a consistent thing in this series so far where Kawhi doesn't play and we're just dealing with a barrage of James Harden and Paul George getting off."

PACERS 126,

BUCKS 113

INDIANAPOLIS -- Myles Turner scored 29 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 24 and Indiana made a franchise playoff record 22 three-pointers as they pulled away late for a victory over Milwaukee.

The win gave the Pacers a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Indiana has won three in a row since losing the opener and can reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2014 -- with a win Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Indiana is 7-2 this season against the Bucks, who are trying to avoid a second consecutive first-round exit.

Haliburton posted a career playoff scoring high for the second consecutive game while Turner matched a playoff career high that he set in Friday night's overtime win. Turner also had nine rebounds and four assists against a Bucks squad that was missing two injured All-Stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

It's unclear if either will be available in Game 5. Antetokounmpo hasn't played since straining his left calf April 9. Lillard injured his Achilles tendon Friday night and had a protective walking boot covering his right foot this weekend.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

But the Bucks depth took even bigger hits with Middleton playing much of the second half with four fouls and forward Bobby Portis Jr. (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) being ejected with 5:01 left in the first quarter after he and Andrew Nembhard were involved in a shoving match. Portis drew two technical fouls on the play, part of a six-technical first half.

Still, the Pacers struggled to take advantage, finishing the back-and-forth first half with just a 67-64 lead.

But after Lopez's opened the third quarter with a basket, Haliburton responded with three consecutive three-pointers to give the Pacers a 76-66 lead.

KNICKS 97,

SIXERS 92

PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Brunson scored a career playoff-high 47 points, added 10 assists and New York beat Philadelphia to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

OG Anunoby added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and took on some of the defensive assignment against Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter as the Knicks moved within a victory of getting to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second consecutive year.

The No. 2-seeded Knicks can do that with a victory at home on Tuesday night.

Embiid played the entire second half after the 76ers faltered badly when he sat in the first. But the All-Star center, who has been dealing with lingering problems from his surgically repaired left knee that he appeared to reinjure after a dunk in Game 1, and was recently diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a form of facial paralysis, couldn't muster a basket in the fourth quarter.

Embiid finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Tyrese Maxey added 23 points for the 76ers, who will try to force another game at home, which would be Thursday.

Not that the 76ers had much of a home-court advantage Sunday. Knicks fans were all over the arena and gave Brunson louder chants of "MVP! MVP!" than Embiid -- who won the award last season -- received from the home fans.

Brunson earned every one of them on a day some of his usual support couldn't get going.

Josh Hart missed all seven shots and Donte DiVincenzo missed his first seven. But Hart grabbed 17 rebounds and the Knicks kept going after missed shots, especially when it was clear Embiid didn't have the energy to keep chasing them, and scored 21 second-chance points.

Brunson was in the locker room to start the fourth quarter but returned to hit a basket over Embiid during a 6-0 Knicks run that gave them the lead for good and made it 86-81. He had another basket that made it 95-89 with 55 seconds remaining and the Knicks closed it out.

Embiid scored 50 points, his postseason best, to lead the 76ers to a victory in Game 3, He had them off to a great start in Game 4 but Brunson soon became the dominant player on the floor, the first time All-Star finishing 18 of 34 from the floor.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George gestures to the crowd after shooting a 3-point basket during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington , left, and center Dereck Lively II (2) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) follows through on a 3-point basket as Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) looks on during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving defends during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, left, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, argues a call with a referee, right, during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington dunks the ball as Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44), Mavericks' center Daniel Gafford (21) and Clippers' guard James Harden look on during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)



Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts after a call during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

