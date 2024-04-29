Fayetteville to close Wilson Park tennis, pickleball courts for renovations starting next week

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City of Fayetteville will begin work Monday, May 6, on six new pickleball courts at Wilson Park, as well as renovations to the park's tennis courts, according to a news release from the city.

In March, City Council members approved the $541,241 contract to install lighted pickle ball courts, tennis court improvements and basketball court lighting at Wilson Park.

The new pickleball courts will replace the existing junior courts and adjoining tennis court. The work is expected to be complete by the fall, the release states.

The park's four other tennis courts will be renovated, including new surfacing and practice walls. The tennis court renovations are anticipated to take six weeks.

Future pickleball court additions at Fayetteville parks include Underwood Park (four courts) and Walker Park (six courts).

While courts are being worked on, they will be closed to the public, the release states.