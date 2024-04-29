Fierceness similar to ill-fated Forte, the ’23 Derby favorite

Only the setting for the Kentucky Derby post position draw changed, coming between races Saturday night on day one of Churchill Downs' spring season rather than in a lavish production.

When entries were taken, pills drawn and positions determined, 20 horses signed up for Derby 150 a week hence at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

And, for the second straight year, the morning-line favorite is the sport's reigning juvenile champion -- a Florida Derby winner trained by Todd Pletcher and beginning with the letter F.

Substitute Fierceness for Forte, and by all means wish him better luck on Saturday. Forte was scratched on race day last May, resurfacing in the Belmont Stakes, not winning again until July at Saratoga and retiring late in the season, too valuable a stud prospect to darken his form further.

Fierceness (5-2) drew No. 17, the only post that has never produced a Derby winner. Owner-breeder Mike Repole, upbeat throughout Forte's up-and-down 2023 season, said with typical bravado, "I love it."

The colt could move inside in the starting gate in the case of scratches from posts 1-16. Anticipating the race scenario that rider and fellow Hall of Famer John Velazquez might encounter, Pletcher said, "We were hoping to draw outside somewhere. Of the numbers that were left at that time (of the draw), it was one of the better ones. It gives enough time to get loaded and set up without having to hopefully stand in the gate too long.

"It looks like most of the speed is inside of them. So hopefully they break cleanly and then let Johnny make a decision on how fast he wants to go and survey things inside.

Velazquez won the Derby aboard Pletcher-trained Always Dreaming in 2017. The jockey also scored with Animal Kingdom for Graham Motion in 2011 and Authentic for Bob Baffert in 2020. Pletcher's first Derby win came in 2010 with Oaklawn-raced Super Saver.

Two Oaklawn-raced horses are 20-1 in the morning line: Mystik Dan from No. 3 and Just Steel from No. 6. Mystik Dan trainer Ken McPeek seeks his first Derby victory with the Grade III Southwest winner and Grade I Arkansas Derby show horse, with Arkansas connections in cousins Lance and Brent Gasaway. Just Steel represents 88-year-old Hall of Fame trainer Wayne Lukas, seeking his fifth Derby title but first in a quarter-century. Ruben Hernandez Jr. stays aboard Mystik Dan and Keith Asmussen rides Just Steel, both having won at Churchill Downs winners at 2 years old.

Brad Cox is represented by Oaklawn's Smarty Jones and Fair Grounds' Grade II Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom (8-1, post 4) and last-out Keeneland Grade III winner Encino (20-1, post 9).

Also with two starters is multiple Eclipse Award-winning trainer, but Derby non-winner, Chad Brown. Sierra Leone, who beat Fierceness in Florida and then won the Grade I Blue Grass at Keeneland, is 3-1 second choice from post 2; Domestic Product (30-1) drew No. 15.

"It's a touch further in than I had wanted if I was able to pick the post, but I wouldn't want him way on the outside," said Brown, twice second in the classic. "I think for a closer if you draw outside you'd have to grab them and guide them over before the turn comes; that's challenging when you're way outside. So with that said, I'd rather be inside."

Dornoch tries to become the first Derby winner from the rail post since Ferdinand in 1986. The Good Magic colt is a full brother to 2023 winner Mage. He, along with Society Man (50-1, post 20), is trained by Danny Gargan.

The sport's all-time winningest trainer can post his first Derby victory with a presumptive longshot. Steve Asmussen, a Hall of Famer with more than 10,000 victories but 0 for 25 in the classic, sends out 20-1 Track Phantom, who drew post 12. An early season terror in Louisiana, the Quality Road colt enters off back-to-back losses. Owners include Jerry Caroom of Hot Springs and Asmussen's Tulsa lawyer, Clark Brewster.

Derby post time is 5:57 p.m. Central on a card beginning at 10:30 a.m. and extending past 8:30 p.m. local time.