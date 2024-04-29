Glenn sets UA high jump record

University of Arkansas redshirt junior Rachel Glenn set a school outdoor high jump record, clearing 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches to win Saturday at the LSU Invitational in Baton Rouge.

Glenn has a personal-best mark of 6-4 outdoors, which she cleared in winning the NCAA title in 2021, but that's when she was a true freshman at South Carolina.

Glenn, who earlier this year won the NCAA Indoor title, broke the previous Arkansas outdoor record of 6-2 set by Makeba Alcide in 2013.

Arkansas sophomore Sanu Jallow won the 800 meters at LSU in an outdoor personal-best of 2:03.14, which ranks No. 5 on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Marin Chamberlin, an Arkansas senior, clearned 13-9 3/4 to win the pole vault.

The Razorbacks finished second among collegiate teams in the 400-meter relay with sophomore Ariane Linton, senior Rosey Effiong, freshman Kaylyn Brown and senior Amber Anning running 43.30. LSU had the top collegiate time of 43.29.

Arkansas' 1,600 relay of junior Aaliyah Pyatt, Jallow and juniors Ashanti Denton and Joanne Reid took second in 3:27.00 behind LSU's winning time of 3:26.55.

Arkansas senior Nickisha Pryce ran 51.35 for the top collegiate time in the 400.

In men's completion at LSU, Arkansas NCAA champions Wayne Pinnock and Romaine Beckford made their outdoor season debuts. Pinnock went a wind-aided 27-8 1/4 to win the long jump and Beckford cleared 7-3 3/4 to win the high jump.

Arkansas' 1,600 relay of juniors Connor Washington and Brandon Battle, senior Jack Turner and redshirt freshman Isaac Carney won in 3:09.25.

Razorbacks junior Apalos Edwards, a transfer from LSU, took second in the triple jump at a wind-aided 53-11.

Senior Tai Brown finished second in the 110 hurdles for Arkansas in a wind-aided 13.48.

In international competition on Sunday, former Arkansas NCAA champion Taliyah Brooks won the Multistars heptathlon in Brescia, Italy, matching her personal-best score with 6,330 points. It was the second consecutive title for Brooks at the meet. She also scored 6,330 in last year's victory.