Gosses sentenced in bribery scheme that included former Arkansas lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri couple was sentenced to federal prison in a Medicaid fraud scheme that saw five former Arkansas lawmakers convicted on bribery-related charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tommy Ray Goss of Springfield, former chief financial officer of Preferred Family Healthcare, was indicted March 29, 2020, on 24 counts including conspiracy, bribery, theft, honest services fraud and aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return.

Bontiea Bernedette Goss, his wife and former chief operating officer of the same company, was indicted the same day on 22 related counts. Both lost their jobs with the company during the investigation before they were indicted.

Both pleaded guilty in a plea bargain with prosecutors in U.S. District Court in Springfield in September 2022.

Bontiea Goss, 65, was sentenced Monday to three years in prison, and Tommy Goss, 68, was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison. They were ordered to jointly pay $4.35 million in forfeiture and/or restitution.

The plea agreement shows that Bontiea Goss pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, punishable by up to five years in federal prison. She and lobbyist Milton "Rusty" Cranford of Rogers conspired to hire then-state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, R-Little Rock, as an attorney for the firm, according to the plea agreement.

In return, Hutchinson was to use his official position to benefit Preferred Family. The firm hired Hutchinson in 2013, before Hutchinson's uncle, Asa Hutchinson, was elected governor the following year.

Tommy Goss pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and another of assisting in the preparation of a false tax return, court documents show. Tommy Goss admitted to providing cash to then-Sen. Jon Woods of Springdale and to helping get a job for "a person close to Woods." Tommy Goss also admitted to giving $30,000 to the church where then-Sen. Henry "Hank" Wilkins of Pine Bluff was pastor. In return, Woods and Wilkins agreed to help steer state contracts and grants to Preferred Family.

Goss also admitted to under-reporting his income in 2014 on a federal tax return.

An estimated $20 million went to kickbacks into the pockets of company executives and to bribes, according to court records. Preferred Family and its subsidiaries received $245 million in Medicaid payments for mental health services in Arkansas for fiscal years 2011-18, one-third more than the second-ranking behavioral health care provider in that span, state records show. At its peak, Preferred Family collected $43.9 million in 2016 from the state's Medicaid-funded mental health program -- one in every seven dollars the program spent that year.

According to court records, the Gosses used Preferred Family money to provide interest-free loans to their for-profit businesses and pay marked-up vehicle leasing fees to one of their companies. Over four years, the nonprofit paid $2 million to lease the vehicles from the Gosses' company, which had leased those vehicles from another company for $1.1 million. Preferred Family, according to court records, also paid for charter flights from Springfield, Mo., to the Gosses' second home in Colorado.

Preferred Family contracts were canceled in 2018 by the state and the company, which has since merged with another health care provider. The company and its board cooperated fully in the federal investigation, Justice Department officials have said. The company later agreed to pay $8 million in settlements with the state and federal governments.

Jeremy Hutchinson pleaded guilty June 25, 2019, and July 8, 2019, to one count each in three federal judicial districts -- Western and Eastern in Arkansas and Western Missouri -- on charges including accepting bribes and tax fraud. Hutchinson was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Woods and then-Rep. Micah Neal, also from Springdale, were charged in connection with a $400,000 state grant steered to Cranford and intended to benefit a business venture by Tommy Goss. Goss paid the state back after investigators began looking into the grant. Woods was convicted at trial on that and other charges stemming from other state grant kickbacks. Neal pleaded guilty and served one year of home detention. Woods is still serving an 18-year prison sentence. Cranford was sentenced in 2019 to seven years but was released as a nonviolent offender during the covid pandemic to serve the rest of his sentence at home.

Former Arkansas Rep. Eddie Wayne Cooper of Melbourne and Wilkins also pleaded guilty in the course of the investigation. Cooper is awaiting sentencing pending resolution of the Gosses' case. Wilkins was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. Both had agreed to testify in the Gosses' trial, according to court records.

As part of the long-running, multi-jurisdiction federal investigation, additional former executives from the charity pleaded guilty in federal court, including:

Marilyn Luann Nolan of Springfield, former CEO, who pleaded guilty in November 2018 to her role in a conspiracy to embezzle and misapply the funds of a charitable organization that received federal funds.

Robin Raveendran of Little Rock, former director of operations and executive vice president, who pleaded guilty in June 2019 to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Keith Fraser Noble of Rogersville, Mo., former executive and head of clinical operations, who pleaded guilty in September 2019 to concealment of a known felony.

Donald Andrew Jones, also known as D.A. Jones, of Willingboro, N.J., political consultant, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to his role in a conspiracy from April 2011 to January 2017 to steal from an organization that receives federal funds.