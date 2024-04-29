FAYETTEVILLE -- The questions were about two different University of Arkansas baseball players -- pitcher Will McEntire and right fielder Kendall Diggs -- but the answer was the same from Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn.

"We've got to get him going," Van Horn said.

The No. 2 Razorbacks took 2 of 3 games from Florida in a weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium, but McEntire and Diggs continued their recent struggles after both had strong starts to the season.

Going into Arkansas' series at Alabama which started April 12, McEntire had a 1.75 ERA over 36 innings in 15 relief appearances.

The fifth-year senior right-hander from Bryant had held opponents to 24 hits and 7 walks with 45 strikeouts.

McEntire's numbers in seven SEC appearances were even more impressive with a 1.23 ERA and three saves in 14 2/3 innings.

But McEntire hasn't been his usual reliable self in the last three SEC series, as well as a midweek game against Texas Tech.

After McEntire allowed 2 runs and 4 hits in 1 inning in the Razorbacks' 6-5 victory over the Gators in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, his season ERA ballooned to 3.56.

In McEntire's last five appearances over seven innings -- including two games at Alabama and against Texas Tech, South Carolina and Florida -- he's allowed 10 earned runs and 16 hits.

"He's usually a guy who can come in and eat up some innings and hold a lead for you," Van Horn said. "You know what you're going to get, he's going to pound the zone.

"His cutter hasn't been in the zone as much. He's pitching behind in the count. You've got to pitch ahead in the count.

"We'll get him back on track and that'll be big, so hopefully that'll happen this week."

Diggs, a junior from Olathe, Kan., went 0 for 10 with one walk in three games against Florida to drop his batting average to a season-low .245. He had five strikeouts and left six runners on base.

"He's a lot better hitter than his batting average says or the contact says," Van Horn said. "He had a good weekend last weekend [at South Carolina] and we needed that. We needed every bit of it.

"I just think he needs a little confidence and just needs to go up there and start hitting the baseball like we know he can. I think it's coming, but the sooner the better for us."

Diggs went 3 for 9 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI in the Razorbacks' last two games at South Carolina after he missed two midweek games against Texas Tech because of a nagging shoulder injury.

After Arkansas opened SEC play with a three-game sweep of Missouri, Diggs was batting .343.

Diggs' three-run home run in the eighth inning helped the Razorbacks beat defending national champion LSU 7-4 on March 28.

It was the seventh three-run home run for Diggs, who also has hit two grand slams.

Diggs' career numbers in 146 games include 21 home runs, 23 doubles, 103 RBI and 93 runs. Last season he batted .299 with 12 home runs and 63 RBI.

"Before it's all said and done, Kendall's going to go down as one of the clutchest players in Arkansas history," said Razorbacks junior second baseman Peyton Stovall, who is batting .331. "He's a great player and he's already done so much for this team and this program."

In 21 SEC games Diggs is batting .190 with 3 runs and 13 RBI, but Arkansas outfielder Peyton Holt said all players go through rough stretches in a season.

"Kendall's one of the best hitters in the league, if not the country," said Holt, a senior from Greenwood batting .330. "I mean, it's a game of failure. Every hitter is going to go through a little spurt of adversity.

"He's mentally tough and he works really hard and we have full confidence that he's going to keep getting better and make improvements."

Stovall said it's "only a matter of time" before Diggs starts hitting better.

"We're looking forward to it," Stovall said.

Arkansas junior right-hander Brady Tygart, who has gone six innings in each of his last two starts, said the Razorbacks also are looking forward to McEntire returning to form.

"I think we're all super confident in him," Tygart said. "He's a veteran. He's been in every single situation that you can be in as a pitcher.

"He's mentally strong and I think he's going to be fine. It's not a bad thing if you're going downhill a little bit in the middle of the season, because it sets you up for a jump in the end."