Katy's excitement is palpable as she eagerly asks, "¿Hablas español?" Do you speak Spanish?

Katy is 4 and this is her first year attending school, and I'm her first teacher. While she is affectionate toward me, her eyes truly light up when someone who speaks Spanish visits our classroom. She bonds naturally with staff who share her background and eagerly begins conversations with them in Spanish about all the things happening in her life such as showing them her loose teeth and boasting about her baby sister. I am constantly reminded of the importance of students like Katy seeing educators who represent their communities.

At a recent University of Arkansas Grow Your Own (GYO) convening, I learned about programs that recruit and train teachers from within communities to bring racial, ethnic, and cultural diversity into schools. As I listened to the stories from the diverse educators in attendance, I thought about my classroom and how diverse it is: 85 percent nonwhite students, mainly Hispanics/Latinos and also some Marshallese/Pacific Islanders. I am very proud to raise my children and be a teacher in Springdale, named the most diverse city in Arkansas in 2024, where 68 percent of students in our district are nonwhite.

Despite research that diverse teachers benefit all students, the number of white teachers versus those of color continues to be extremely disproportionate. In fact, here in Arkansas during the 2023-2024 school year, 42 percent of students are non-white but only 14 percent of teachers are. As districts across the state, including mine, recognize the importance of a diverse teaching workforce that helps our students thrive, more grow-your-own teacher preparation programs must take root.

One innovative way to identify and recruit community teachers for GYO programs is to start with secondary students, with district leaders investing in quality pre-educator programs. Many high schools in the state offer these and/or introductory teaching courses, some of which allow students to graduate with the Pre-Educator Certified Teaching Assistant Credential. All high schools in Arkansas should make this pathway available, as it also would help with the teacher shortage in many regions of the state.

Arkansas educator preparation programs (EPP) produce about 1,800 fewer teachers than the number who leave the classroom, and turnover has increased. Providing this pathway to all secondary school students will help recruit and retain teachers who are rooted in communities, as well as further diversify our educator workforce.

In addition to students, many potential teachers are already employed in school districts as paraprofessionals, secretaries, liaisons, substitute teachers, and more. They deserve to see GYO programs as a realistic pathway to become a teacher, especially since they already have developed skills in their current roles that are necessary for classroom educators. District and school leaders should actively share information with their staff members about these educator pathways, which already exist and should be expanded.

The University of Arkansas has sponsored several programs, the most recent being Project ELEVATE, which partners with Springdale and Decatur school districts and has graduated over 20 diverse educators since 2014, increasing teacher diversity and providing professional-development opportunities for educators working with dual language and emergent bilingual students in PK-12 schools. Lincoln School District has started its own GYO program for paraprofessionals. There should be more across the state.

We need to understand the unique needs of GYO students currently in the workforce. They are working a full-time job as paraprofessionals and many have families to care for; they can't afford to stop working to attend classes. In some cases, they are nontraditional students, lack confidence, are previous English learners, or have not attended school in a long time. The Arkansas Department of Education should invest in funding for varied types of programs that provide the flexibility these students need.

In order for these high-quality aspiring teacher programs to work, there must be consistent and ongoing funding opportunities. During a round-table discussion at the GYO convening that I helped plan and facilitate, GYO graduates emphasized that they couldn't have become a teacher if their program hadn't offered money and incentives. Some already do. Project ELEVATE provides funding for paraprofessionals to obtain either an associate's or bachelor's degree and the Lincoln district offers incentives to make attending REACH University financially feasible. However, many of these programs are grant-funded, which means the money has an expiration date.

We always tell students, as well as our own children, that they can be anything they dream. However, they can't dream about it, if they don't see it as reality. It is time that we show students like Katy that she can have teachers in her classroom who look like her.

All students deserve to see and learn from teachers from similar backgrounds and cultures. It is time we continue our quest of growing our own by recruiting community teachers who truly represent the communities they serve.

Cara Maxwell is a pre-K teacher at L.C. Knapp Elementary in Springdale. She is a 2023-2024 Teach Plus Arkansas Senior Policy Fellow.