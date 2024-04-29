Nicole Johnson, head official for the Native Youth Olympics in Anchorage, Alaska, said the competitors play "to help preserve our culture, our heritage, and to teach our youth how difficult life used to be" as they pay tribute to the techniques used by their ancestors to survive in the harsh polar climate.

Lijuan "Angela" Chen, 51, of Walnut, Calif., pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States Postal Service out of more than $150 million when she used counterfeit postage on tens of millions of packages.

Marian Ryan, district attorney of Middlesex County, Mass., said four people suspected of stealing more than $4 million worth of jewelry from homes in over two dozen communities "were disciplined in concealing their identity, avoiding alarms and minimizing cellphone use before, during and after the breaks and using Wi-Fi jammers."

Michael Godard, provost of Southeast Missouri State University, said he was honored to be chosen as the next president of Indiana State University in Terre Haute after a search committee appointed him to replace retiring President Deborah Curtis.

Daniel Davidow, former medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent, Va., was acquitted of sexually abusing two teenage patients during physical exams.

Anthony Gann, a former Seward County, Neb., sheriff's deputy, was jailed after a grand jury indicted him in connection with a lengthy highway pursuit that ended in the suspect's shooting death.

John Sullivan, 29, of Utah was sentenced to six years in prison for crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol, where he recorded himself inciting violence and breaking a window before filming the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt outside the House chamber during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Daniel Rodimer, 45, a retired professional wrestler and former congressional candidate, has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of an Idaho man who suffered a head injury during a Halloween Party at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Angus Murray, owner of a mile-long maze of tunnels below the center of London, applied for planning permission to transform the complex built in the 1940s as a World War II shelter into a tourist destination that could handle millions of people a year.