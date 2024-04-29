Iowa motorcyclist killed in Sharp County crash

An Iowa man was killed in a vehicle-related accident in Sharp County on Saturday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Samuel Break, 54, of Iowa City, Iowa, died after the Suzuki VZ800 motorcycle he was driving on Arkansas 175 crashed into a trailer on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police stated.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m., the report stated.

Troopers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the incident, according to the report.

At least 155 people have died in accidents on state roads this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.



