Kimbrel blows another save, suffering with back tightness

BALTIMORE -- Closer Craig Kimbrel blew his second save in as many opportunities and departed with back tightness on Sunday as the Oakland Athletics rallied for a 7-6, series-deciding victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

"I mean I don't know how long, what the time table is with Craig, or if any at all," Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said postgame of the nine-time All-Star. "We'll see. I think we've been playing pretty good baseball, we've just had a couple unfortunate kind of endings this series."

Two nights after he threw only eight of 24 pitches for strikes, Kimbrel (3-1) threw six consecutive balls to open his outing, the fifth of which prompted the first visit from Hyde and team medical staff.

"The way he was walking around didn't look right," Hyde said of what prompted that talk.

Kimbrel eventually convinced Hyde to let him continue the at-bat against Kyle McCann, who drove Kimbrel's 3-2 offering into the seats next to the out-of-town scoreboard in right center.

Kimbrel then exited after a second visit including medical staff and Dillon Tate completed the inning for an Orioles team that is now 2-4 in one-run games.

"Honestly, I think we trust our pitching staff," said Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman. "There's going to be ups and downs. I don't think anyone's worried."

Seth Brown hit his second home run and Brent Rooker singled in two runs off O's starter Albert Suarez in Oakland's highest-scoring showing during a 10-game road trip.

Tyler Nevin connected off Danny Coulombe in the seventh to close Oakland's deficit to one run, before McCann's shot helped the A's close their trip with four wins.

Kyle Muller retired seven of eight batters he faced in relief, and Austin Adams and T.J. MacFarland (1-0) bridged the gap to Lucas Erceg, who threw a scoreless ninth for his first career save.

"Kyle's been throwing the ball really well," said A's Manager Mark Kotsay. "And without that type of performance from Kyle today, we wouldn't have had that type of opportunity."

Ryan Mountcastle and Rutschman each connected for their fourth home runs for the Orioles. Ramon Urias also homered to bring Baltimore's league-leading team total to 44 on the season and seven during the three-game set.

All six Orioles runs came off A's starter Paul Blackburn, who worked only four innings in his shortest outing of the season.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan McKenna, right, is safe at first with a single against Oakland Athletics first baseman Ryan Noda (49) during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. McKenna advanced to second on a throwing error by Athletics catcher Kyle McCann. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lucas Erceg (70) and catcher Kyle McCann (52) celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Oakland Athletics' Tyler Nevin celebrates after his home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Lucas Erceg throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



From left to right, Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown, Esteury Ruiz and Lawrence Butler celebrate after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, left, leaves alongside trainer Brian Ebel, right, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Albert Suarez throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias (29) celebrates after his home run with Gunnar Henderson (2) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

