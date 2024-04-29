Thoughts on funding

I believe Israel and Palestine should both be internationally recognized as states. Having said the above, I don't like the idea of the United States giving billions of dollars to Israel to buy bullets to kill Palestinians when 69 percent of those killed are children and legal-age women.

Actual figures obtained through Israeli government officials from national television and the Palestine health department as of this writing show the following: Of the 33,400 Palestinians killed, 15,000 were children, 8,400 legal-age women and only 10,000 Hamas soldiers.

I would agree with the Israeli prime minister that there are civilian casualties in every war, but name me one where nearly 70 percent of those dead are civilians.

To continue this war is foolish, and many Israelis are demanding that a new election be held.

As to Ukraine and Taiwan, both of whom shared with Israel one recent "war gift" from us of $61 billion, I say we made a mistake.

To think that if we give Ukraine enough money it can defeat Russia is like saying that if Russia gave Cuba enough money it could defeat the United States. Folks, it isn't going to happen and I believe most thinking Americans know it.

As for Taiwan, many years ago our government formally told China that it agrees Taiwan is a part of China. Are we going back on our word? China has no reason under our present agreement to attack Taiwan.

Two conservative great Americans warned us about our military-industrial complex. The late Sen. John McCain and Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, both Republicans, stated that American defense contractors make billions from wars that we intervene in.

Enough said! If we spent 10 percent as much on attempting to obtain peace throughout the world as we do fighting other people's wars, the world would be a better place to live.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Some pesky earworms

Thank you for the recent guest column concerning earworms. I really laughed. My family also has always been musical. We always had music playing or we played music. My grandmother played the violin, my mom the accordion, my uncle the guitar, ukulele and piano, my aunt Hawaiian guitar, and myself the guitar. My grandmother loved classic music, and Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and, of course, Elvis. My grandmother always sang when she cooked, cleaned, and any other time. Maybe when you have heard music all your life, it "tunes" your brain. Of course we have all had earworms. Nancy Jeffery is right; they come and go but some last and last.

For me it's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." If I hear it, it lasts for days. I have a friend from West Virginia that thinks it's funny and has changed the ringtone on her phone to that. Last year when I was in Italy, some college kids waiting in line to see "David" started singing it. Well, I enjoyed Florence, Italy, with that earworm.

Thank you, Nancy Jeffery, for the excellent memory.

Just thought people needed a laugh from all the stress we are bombarded with. And please if you see me, don't sing that song to me.

SHERRY BRUNO

North Little Rock

Make a better world

My father fought in World War II and died with shrapnel in his back from the war. My mom picked cotton during the 1920s and '30s in eastern Arkansas for $1 a day. They survived the Depression. Both of them graduated from the U of A and gave me a drive to succeed in this world and are the reasons that I'm the lucky one.

There are so many of us out there, given the opportunity by our parents/forefathers/foremothers who gave us a reason to create a world/United States better than the world that we now seem to acknowledge. The question is, do we give this opportunity up or do we take this and make a better world for our children?

To be honest, I am disgusted by our legal system that goes to great lengths to dismiss easy questions on immunity by our former president. A president that breaks the law, especially if trying to keep himself in office, should be handled quickly and not be allowed to run ever in his lifetime. This is the reason I am disgusted by people that support and minimize Donald Trump's rhetoric, lies, self-serving nature, grifting, criminal behavior ... that happens across our country and our state. Our politicians are deplorable. The French Hills, the Tom Cottons, the Huckabee Sanderses, and so on that bend to not stand on their own for democracy but to propagate lies and Russian propaganda. Unfortunately, that has become the USA.

I believe in the USA; I am the lucky one!

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Must address the debt

I appreciated the thoughts and ideas from Bradley Gitz regarding the U.S. presidential election process. We need a new plan. Our current process is not working.

If I were "king for a day," I would initiate steps to immediately and drastically cut government spending. Yes, I said drastically! I realize that would be painful to many, and risk sending the economy into a tailspin. However, I believe the immediate pain would be better than the eventual outcome that our country is heading for if we do not put the brakes on spending.

The current U.S. debt is nearly $35 trillion. Yes, $35 trillion. It appears that neither party is able and/or willing to address this issue. The politicians in Washington have proven they are unable to control spending. Instead, we constantly hear about the "need" for more spending.

I believe the U.S. must stop deficit spending now, and start paying back the debt.

PHILLIP McNEILL

Maumelle