LSU ekes by Arkansas, avoids sweep

No. 7 LSU avoided being swept by the No. 13 University of Arkansas softball team.

The Razorbacks (34-13, 13-8 SEC) left eight runners on base and lost 1-0 after the Tigers scored a go-ahead run in the fifth inning Sunday in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas was shut out for the first time since April 11, 2023, when it lost 4-0 against Central Arkansas.

LSU (36-13, 12-12), which entered the weekend ranked No. 3 in the NCAA's RPI, broke a four-game losing streak. The Tigers avoided being swept for the first time.

The loss, coupled with Florida's 10-7 win at Georgia on Sunday, dropped the Razorbacks to fourth place in the SEC standings.

Arkansas is one victory or Georgia loss shy of clinching a top-four conference finish, which would grant a bye until the quarterfinals of the conference tournament May 9-13 in Auburn, Ala.

A lead-off walk came back to haunt the Razorbacks in the bottom of the fifth. Sierra Daniel drew a four-pitch walk and the Tigers scored three at-bats later on Ciera Briggs' RBI single down the left-field line.

Arkansas had a chance to throw out pinch runner Maia Townsend to prevent the run, but the hurl by left fielder Raigan Kramer was off target.

The run was charged to Arkansas sophomore right-hander Reis Beuerlein, who started for the seventh time this season.

Beuerlein pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 2 hits and 3 walks to go with 1 strikeout. She was replaced in the circle by Hannah Camenzind, who gave up the run-scoring hit to Briggs.

Camenzind, the Game 2 winning pitcher, tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up 2 hits against 9 batters faced.

The Razorbacks left five runners on base through the first three innings. In those innings, Arkansas was 1 for 8 (12.5%) with runners on base.

Arkansas finished the game 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and was held to three hits by LSU sophomore Sydney Berzon. The Razorbacks hit a combined 3 for 24 (12.5%).

Berzon pitched all 7 innings, struck out 6 and walked 4. She threw 109 pitches, which brought her weekend total to 243. Berzon pitched a complete game during Arkansas' 2-1 series-opening victory.

Reagan Johnson, Nia Carter and Camenzind were responsible for the Razorbacks' three hits.

Arkansas is scheduled to play at Central Arkansas at 7 p.m. Tuesday, then will conclude the regular season with a three-game series beginning Friday against Ole Miss.