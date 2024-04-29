Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs pushed back against a woman's lawsuit that accused him of sexual assault, filing a motion on Friday to dismiss some claims that were not under law when the alleged incident occurred. The motion filed in a New York court claims Combs cannot be sued because certain laws didn't exist when Joi Dickerson-Neal made the allegations against him in 1991. The music mogul's lawyers want certain statutes from Dickerson-Neal's claims to be dismissed with prejudice. In a filing last year, she said Combs "intentionally drugged" her, then sexually assaulted her after a date in Harlem when she was a 19-year-old college student. Combs videotaped the assault and later shared it with several friends in the music industry, the lawsuit alleges. He denied the allegations, accusing her of seeking to exploit the New York law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations. While Friday's motion seeks to dismiss the case on legal grounds, Diddy's attorneys and the mogul "vehemently deny" what they called "numerous false, offensive, and salacious accusations" in the lawsuit. Dickerson-Neal's claim came nearly three decades after his alleged misconduct, and the New York State Revenge Porn Law was not codified until 2019, Combs' lawyers said. His attorneys also pointed out a few others including the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law, which came into effect in 2007.

A crowd of multigenerational A-listers on Saturday honored the 40-year career of Australian actor Nicole Kidman, 56, at the presentation of the AFI Life Achievement Award. "Nicole Kidman. She makes movies better," said Morgan Freeman in a video parody of Kidman's AMC Theatres "we make movies better" ad that opened the ceremony to huge laughs at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Meryl Streep, Kidman's "The Hours" co-star, drew tears from Kidman when describing what she believed motivated her. "People call it bravery when an actress bares all and leaps off into the unknown, and she dives deep into the darker parts of what it is to be a human being," Streep said. "But I don't think it's bravery. I think it's love. I think she just loves it." Kidman accepted the AFI award in the same venue where she accepted her Oscar in 2003 for playing Virginia Woolf in "The Hours." Kidman also was nominated for Academy Awards for "Moulin Rouge," "Rabbit Hole," "Lion" and "Being the Ricardos." The "Eyes Wide Shut" star thanked by name every director she has worked with, including Stanley Kubrick, Jane Campion, Baz Luhrmann, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Sydney Pollack and Lars von Trier. "It is a privilege to make films. And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women," Kidman said.