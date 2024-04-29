NLR man arrested after three robbed

A North Little Rock man was arrested by a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy Sunday at 1 p.m. after police responded to a report of aggravated robbery, according to an arrest report from the office.

Police arrested Marcus Robinson and charged him with aggravated robbery in connection with the crime.

When deputies arrived at the scene, a residence in North Little Rock, they found three males sitting on the side of the road with no clothes on. The males said they had been battered and robbed at gunpoint, according to the report.

One of the victims said that he had been contacted by someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl to come to the residence. The girl was actually 14, according to the arrest report.

The victim said he entered the residence through a window and was with the girl when he heard banging on the door. After he opened the door, a man pulled a gun on the victim and started to hit him with the weapon. The victim was forced to strip off all his clothes, and his phone, wallet, cash and keys were taken, according to the report.

While this incident was taking place, two other men were in a vehicle outside the residence and then approached the residence on foot. Outside the residence, they were approached by two other individuals, who forced them to strip as well, and also took the victims' phones.

During the investigation, detectives reportedly observed a video of Robinson entering the residence at the same time the victims were present. Robinson also had clothes in his car that belonged to the victims, according to the report.

A search of his phone showed that Robinson had also been in contact with one of the other suspects involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives will be seeking warrants on other suspects.

Woman in custody following break-in

Little Rock police arrested a woman in connection with a burglary at 8616 Colonel Glenn Road on Sunday about 1 p.m. and charged her with commercial burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm and found that a door on the north side of a business at the address was busted. There, officers located Yakira Wilborn, 40, of Little Rock and took her into custody, according to the report.

Items inside the business had been damaged, as was a vehicle outside the location.

The report states that Wilborn had an odor of intoxicants and had active warrants out of Saline County.