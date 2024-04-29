Northwest Arkansas Naturals hold on to snap three-game slide at Tulsa

NATURALS 4, DRILLERS 3

Keylan Killgore struck out Austin Gauthier with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to help Northwest Arkansas snap a three-game losing skid at Tulsa on Sunday afternoon.

Northwest Arkansas (9-11) led 4-1 heading to the bottom of the ninth, but Tulsa (10-10) took advantage of some the Naturals' struggles to make it interesting. Northwest Arkansas reliever Beck Way walked three in the inning and catcher Luca Tresh had two passed balls as Tulsa pulled within 4-3 and had runners at first and second with two outs.

But Killgore notched the strikeout for his first save of the season to secure the win. Naturals starter Luinder Avila (1-2) picked up his first win of the season, allowing a unearned run on five hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

The Naturals took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to a two-run single by Diego Hernandez and an RBI groundout by Peyton Wilson. But Javier Vaz's RBI double in the seventh to give Northwest Arkansas a 4-1 lead turned out to the game-winner.

Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) went 2 for 2, walked twice and scored a run to pace the Naturals' offense. Hernandez also drove in two runs and scored once.

Northwest Arkansas is off today then begins a 12-game homestand. The Naturals open a series against Wichita at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Arvest Ballpark.