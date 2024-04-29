FOOTBALL

Texans receiver shot

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Florida and sustained a minor wound, the team announced on social media. Dell was shot Saturday night in Sanford and has since been released from a hospital "in good spirits," the team wrote Sunday in its social media post. "We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate," the team wrote. It was unclear whether Dell's injury was related to a shooting outside a Sanford party venue on the same night, in which authorities said a teenager wounded 10 people when he opened fire during a private event.

MOTOR SPORTS

McLaughlin repeats

Scott McLaughlin won his second consecutive race at Barber Motorsports Park, giving Team Penske a much-needed triumph on Sunday just days after IndyCar erased Josef Newgarden's victory and also disqualified McLaughlin from the season opener. McLaughlin and Penske's fuel strategy worked to perfection, with teammate Will Power finishing second -- the same order they started in. McLaughlin's fifth IndyCar win provided temporary solace after a troubling week for Team Penske, led by series owner Roger Penske. On Wednesday, Newgarden had his season-opening win at St. Petersburg, Fla., stripped for manipulating the push-to-pass function system on his car. McLaughlin, likewise, was disqualified after finishing third. Power was docked points and fined but not disqualified. They bounced back to give Team Penske its eighth win in 14 races at the permanent road course. Reigning Indy 500 winner and two-time series champion Newgarden finished 16th at a race where he had won three times before.

GOLF

Green makes it 2 in a row

Hannah Green closed with a 5-under 66 and won LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship for the second consecutive year, holing out twice from off the greens in a pivotal back-nine stretch at Wilshire Country Club. A year after making a 25-foot birdie on the final hole of regulation and winning on the second hole of a playoff, Green took the drama out of this one for her fifth LPGA Tour victory and second of the year. Green began the key run with a chip-in birdie on the par-3 12th and made a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 13th. Then, after Stark bogeyed the par-4 16th two groups ahead, Green ran in a 25-footer for eagle from the fringe on 15 to open a four-stroke lead, and she made it 5 under in five holes with a birdie on 16.

Steele tops in Australia

Brendan Steele closed with a 4-under 68 to hold off Louis Oosthuizen and win LIV Golf Adelaide (Australia) by one shot at The Grange Golf Club. The 41-year-old Steele finished with a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 for his first victory since he won his second Safeway Open in 2017 on the PGA Tour. Steele had a streak of five consecutive birdies early in the round, before some putting jitters appeared in his back nine to open the door for a fast finishing pack of challenges including Oosthuizen (65) and former previous Masters champions Charl Schwartzel (64) and Jon Rahm (64).

TENNIS

Alcaraz cruises in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz continues to make a successful return from injury at the Madrid Open. The two-time defending champion cruised past Thiago Seyboth Wild in the third round on Sunday to earn another comfortable win. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-3 for his second consecutive victory in his first tournament after skipping Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of an arm injury. The second-seeded Alcaraz had made his debut at the tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Shevchenko. Alcaraz had been scheduled to play at the Monte Carlo Masters and he also missed Barcelona to try to fully recover ahead of the French Open next month. He will next face Jan-Lennard Struff, his opponent in last year's final in Madrid. Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka survived a tough test against 19-year-old American wild card Robin Montgomery, prevailing 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4. Sabalenka is trying to become the second woman to win three Madrid titles after triumphing in the Spanish capital in 2021 and 2023. Petra Kvitova won the Madrid Open in 2011, '15 and '18.

